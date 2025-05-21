ERES Companies Announces Phase II of Yellowstone Landing in Belgrade, Montana

Phase II will deliver new housing and vibrant retail, expanding Yellowstone Landing's role as a cornerstone of the Belgrade community
BELGRADE, Mont., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the successful grand opening of Phase I in fall 2024, ERES Companies is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 7 acres at Yellowstone Airport Plaza for the thoughtful expansion of Yellowstone Landing in Belgrade, Montana. Phase II of the development will continue to prioritize the community's evolving needs by providing well-designed residential options and thoughtfully integrated retail amenities.
Responding to the positive reception of Phase I, Phase II will introduce a welcoming mix of new homes aimed at supporting Belgrade's growing population, including local workforce and families. ERES also plans to incorporate convenient, ground-level retail spaces intended to enhance quality of life.
"The strong market performance of Phase I has confirmed the community's desire for quality, accessible housing and everyday conveniences close to home," said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES Companies. "Phase II gives us the opportunity to continue delivering what matters most to residents—thoughtful growth, practical amenities, and spaces that support the well-being of the broader Belgrade community."
The inclusion of thoughtfully curated retail not only activates the streetscape but also brings added convenience and vibrancy to the area—helping transform Yellowstone Landing into a true mixed-use destination for the region.
For additional information on the project, contact Mike Elliott at + 1 406.599.0466 or [email protected]. For more information on ERES, LLC, visit www.EREScompanies.com.
ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.
Media Contact
Mike Elliott | CEO, ERES Companies, 1 406.599.0466, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com
SOURCE ERES Companies
