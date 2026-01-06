ERES Companies Appoints Greer McCampbell-Hill as Director of Marketing

"Greer's leadership style and collaborative mindset align perfectly with our culture, and I'm excited to see her make her mark on the future of ERES." — Tom Bradley, President Post this

At ERES, McCampbell-Hill will lead brand strategy, content development, marketing operations, and campaign execution across the firm's U.S. and international footprint.

Tom Bradley, ERES President, shared, "Greer's leadership style and collaborative mindset align perfectly with our culture. I'm excited to see her make her mark on the future of the organization." McCampbell-Hill also expressed her enthusiasm: "ERES is doing meaningful work across markets, and I'm honored to join at such a pivotal time. I'm passionate about building scalable, data-driven marketing systems that reflect the value we deliver to clients and communities."

McCampbell-Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of South Florida and advanced certifications in analytics, digital marketing, and sales optimization.

For more information on ERES visit www.EREScompanies.com.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.EREScompanies.com.

Media Contact

Kate Waggoner, ERES Companies, LLC, 1 9412487235, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com

SOURCE ERES Companies, LLC