ERES Companies Appoints Greer McCampbell-Hill as Director of Marketing

Greer McCampbell-Hill brings over a decade of marketing leadership to ERES.
SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERES Companies is excited to welcome Greer McCampbell-Hill as its new Director of Marketing, bringing more than a decade of experience driving brand growth, digital engagement, and integrated marketing strategies across national portfolios.
McCampbell-Hill has a strong track record of scaling marketing platforms and enhancing portfolio performance. As VP of Marketing at FCA Management, she led initiatives that helped double the company's portfolio, overseeing efforts across 91 communities and 17,000+ units. She later served as National Sales Director for Calamar Management Group, where she developed a leasing and marketing strategy that improved performance across active adult communities nationwide.
At ERES, McCampbell-Hill will lead brand strategy, content development, marketing operations, and campaign execution across the firm's U.S. and international footprint.
Tom Bradley, ERES President, shared, "Greer's leadership style and collaborative mindset align perfectly with our culture. I'm excited to see her make her mark on the future of the organization." McCampbell-Hill also expressed her enthusiasm: "ERES is doing meaningful work across markets, and I'm honored to join at such a pivotal time. I'm passionate about building scalable, data-driven marketing systems that reflect the value we deliver to clients and communities."
McCampbell-Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of South Florida and advanced certifications in analytics, digital marketing, and sales optimization.
ABOUT ERES COMPANIES
ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.EREScompanies.com.
