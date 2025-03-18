ERES Companies Breaks Ground on Hampton Inn & Suites in Belgrade, MT

"With the addition of the Hampton Inn & Suites, we're not only meeting the demand for accommodations but also contributing to the overall economic vitality of Belgrade and Bozeman." - Mike Elliott | CEO - ERES Companies Post this

"The continued growth of the Gallatin Valley presents an incredible opportunity to expand our development efforts and deliver high-quality hospitality offerings to the region," said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES. "With the addition of the Hampton Inn & Suites, we're not only meeting the demand for accommodations but also contributing to the overall economic vitality of Belgrade and Bozeman."

The new Hampton Inn & Suites is part of ERES's ongoing commitment to community-focused development, following the successful opening of the EVEN Hotel in summer of 2024 and Yellowstone Landing, a multifamily community, in fall of 2024.

For additional information on the hotel development, contact Mike Elliott at + 1 406.599.0466 or [email protected]. For more information on ERES visit

www.EREScompanies.com.

Media Contact

Mike Elliott | CEO, ERES Companies, 1 701.713.6606, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE ERES Companies