ERES Companies Breaks Ground on Hampton Inn & Suites in Belgrade, MT

BELGRADE, Mont., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERES is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of a new Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in Belgrade, Montana on January 15, 2025, the company's third major development in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza. Strategically located near Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), the 125-room, four-story hotel will cater to the rising demand for premium accommodations in one of Montana's fastest-growing communities.
Scheduled for completion in Q2 2026, the 72,000-square-foot property will feature a variety of upscale amenities, including an indoor pool with an indoor/outdoor patio showcasing mountain views, spacious meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a treat shop, and a large lobby with a dedicated co-working lounge. The Hampton Inn brand, recognized as the #1 hotel franchise for 15 consecutive years, is renowned for its commitment to guest comfort and service excellence.
"The continued growth of the Gallatin Valley presents an incredible opportunity to expand our development efforts and deliver high-quality hospitality offerings to the region," said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES. "With the addition of the Hampton Inn & Suites, we're not only meeting the demand for accommodations but also contributing to the overall economic vitality of Belgrade and Bozeman."
The new Hampton Inn & Suites is part of ERES's ongoing commitment to community-focused development, following the successful opening of the EVEN Hotel in summer of 2024 and Yellowstone Landing, a multifamily community, in fall of 2024.
For additional information on the hotel development, contact Mike Elliott at + 1 406.599.0466 or [email protected].
Mike Elliott | CEO, ERES Companies, 1 701.713.6606, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com
