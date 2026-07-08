ERES Companies' Joe Pierce Expands Brokerage Coverage into Arizona

We see Arizona as a strategic market because it combines long-term growth with meaningful activity across industrial, office, land, and owner-user demand. Post this

Pierce brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience and has led leasing efforts for more than 100 properties totaling close to 10 million square feet and nearly $500 million in gross revenue. His background includes landlord representation, tenant representation, build-to-suit projects, dispositions, contract negotiations, and market analysis.

"We see Arizona as a strategic market because it combines long-term growth with meaningful activity across industrial, office, land, and owner-user demand. Joe Pierce brings the kind of practical, execution-focused experience that aligns well with Greater Phoenix and the state's most active commercial growth corridors," said Tom Bradley, President at ERES Companies.

Pierce's background also includes first-hand knowledge of the energy industry and market experience across active operating regions including Colorado and Texas, along with New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and North Dakota. That perspective supports his work with clients navigating growth, relocation, expansion, and strategic real estate decisions in Arizona.

"I'm proud to expand my brokerage coverage into Arizona with ERES. Arizona, and especially Greater Phoenix, offers real opportunity across industrial, office, land, medical, owner-user, and build-to-suit activity, and I'm looking forward to building strong relationships in the market," said Joe Pierce, Vice President, Brokerage at ERES Companies.

ERES Companies is a full-service real estate platform that provides brokerage, project management, property and facility management, energy market services, construction, consulting, and investment / development services across growth-oriented markets.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

Founded in 2014, ERES Companies is a fast-growing, vertically integrated real estate firm providing all-inclusive real estate services in key and emerging markets across the globe. With more than 175 professionals, ERES supports clients through brokerage, capital, development, project management, construction, asset services, energy market services, and consulting. The firm has completed thousands of projects domestically and internationally and has partnered with organizations, investors, developers, and Fortune 500 companies to solve complex real estate challenges. For more information, visit www.EREScompanies.com.

Media Contact

Greer McCampbell-Hill, ERES, 1 9412243768, [email protected], https://erescompanies.com/

SOURCE ERES