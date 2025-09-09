ERES Companies Launches $75 Million Diversified Real Estate Fund

"With a world-class team and a robust pipeline of opportunities, we are well-positioned to deliver a resilient, risk-balanced portfolio designed to generate both steady income and long-term value creation for our investors." - Mike Elliott | Chief Executive Officer, ERES Capital, LLC Post this

, , , and , paired with fast-growing Southeast states including , , and the Carolinas – all targeted regions for the fund. Asset Classes – A balanced allocation of 40% hospitality, 25% multifamily, 25% industrial, and 10% special purpose.

Investment Strategy – Driving toward high-returning opportunities through a blend of value-add acquisitions (targeting 17%+ IRRs with near-term cash flow) and ground-up developments (targeting 20%+ IRRs with long-term value creation).

This three-layer diversification approach is designed to mitigate risk, generate consistent distributions, and capture upside from markets where ERES has a long history of operating successfully. Backed by a world-class investment and development team, the fund is supported by a significant pipeline of opportunities already identified across target markets.

ERES has an established track record of execution, having delivered projects such as the EVEN Hotel Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and the Yellowstone Landing Apartments in Belgrade, Montana, with new developments and acquisitions underway including the Hampton Inn & Suites Belgrade and the Tempo by Hilton Fort Myers.

"The launch of the ERES Real Estate Fund marks the next chapter of our growth as a sponsor and investment manager," said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES Capital. "We see significant opportunity in high-growth markets across the Mountain West and Southeast — regions where our team has deep experience and where the strategy directly aligns with the ERES model. With a world-class team and a robust pipeline of opportunities, we are well-positioned to deliver a resilient, risk-balanced portfolio designed to generate both steady income and long-term value creation for our investors."

The ERES Real Estate Fund is being offered under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, available exclusively to accredited investors. The fund seeks to deliver target returns of 17%+ IRR on acquisitions and 20%+ IRR on development opportunities, with quarterly distributions after an 8% preferred return.

For additional information on the fund, contact Mike Elliott at + 1 406.599.0466 or [email protected]. For more information on ERES visit

www.EREScompanies.com.

ABOUT ERES CAPITAL

Founded in 2014, ERES Capital, LLC is the investment and development division of ERES Companies, a global real estate firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. ERES Companies provides comprehensive services including investment, development, brokerage, property management, and advisory across the U.S. and internationally. With offices throughout the United States and operations in South America, ERES has completed more than $3B in real estate transactions spanning hospitality, multifamily, industrial, and specialty assets. The firm's integrated platform allows ERES to deliver end-to-end solutions for investors, partners, and communities in high-growth markets.

Media Contact

Mike Elliott, ERES Capital, LLC, 1 406.599.0466, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com

SOURCE ERES Capital, LLC