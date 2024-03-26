ERES Companies Recognizes ExxonMobil as Client of the Year

"ExxonMobil's visionary leadership and pursuit of exceptional standards have been instrumental in driving our joint achievements. This award reflects our appreciation for their partnership and the meaningful impact we continue to create together." - Tim Brekel | EVP - Project Management Post this

"We are honored to present ExxonMobil with the Client of the Year award," said Tim Brekel, Executive Vice President of Project Management at ERES Companies. "ExxonMobil's visionary leadership and pursuit of exceptional standards have been instrumental in driving our joint achievements. This award reflects our appreciation for their partnership and the meaningful impact we continue to create together."

ERES CEO, Mike Elliott, added, "We look forward to building upon our successes with ExxonMobil and further enhancing our partnership. Together, we are poised to explore new opportunities, overcome challenges, and achieve even greater milestones. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and grateful for all the trust ExxonMobil has placed in the ERES team."

ERES Companies extends their heartfelt congratulations to ExxonMobil on this well-deserved recognition. They remain committed to delivering innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and value-added expertise across the full breadth of projects and look forward to furthering a synergistic relationship with ExxonMobil for years to come.

To learn more about ERES Companies, visit www.erescompanies.com.

ABOUT ERES Companies

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

Media Contact

Jillian Arena | Director of Marketing, ERES Companies, 1 5619517045, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com

SOURCE ERES Companies