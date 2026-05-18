ERES Companies Welcomes Chris Crnkovich to Strengthen Commercial and Industrial Brokerage Capabilities Across Southwest Florida

"Chris brings a unique combination of construction knowledge, brokerage experience, and development perspective to the team." Post this

Since transitioning to commercial real estate brokerage in 2002, Crnkovich has advised clients on land acquisition, redevelopment, land-use strategy, brownfield development, tenant and landlord representation, site feasibility, sale-leasebacks, and income-producing properties. In 2008, he founded Chiron Associates, Ltd., where he served as Managing Broker and Principal, advising clients throughout the greater Chicago region and Indiana submarkets. Crnkovich is licensed in Florida, Illinois, and Indiana.

"Chris brings a unique combination of construction knowledge, brokerage experience, and development perspective to the team," commented Tom Bradley, ERES Companies President. "As ERES continues to grow its presence across Southwest Florida, Chris will play an important role in expanding our commercial and industrial brokerage capabilities throughout the region."

Crnkovich's experience includes industry recognition from NAIOP, where he was nominated for Broker of the Year following the successful sale of a 110,000 square foot biotech laboratory in suburban Chicago. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and remains active in alumni and professional networks.

Since establishing its Florida presence, ERES has continued to expand its platform across the Gulf Coast, supporting brokerage, capital, development, project management, construction, asset services, and consulting opportunities throughout the region.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

Founded in 2014, ERES Companies is a fast-growing, vertically integrated real estate firm providing all-inclusive real estate services in key and emerging markets across the globe. With more than 175 professionals, ERES supports clients through brokerage, capital, development, project management, construction, asset services, energy market services, and consulting. The firm has completed thousands of projects domestically and internationally and has partnered with organizations, investors, developers, and Fortune 500 companies to solve complex real estate challenges. For more information, visit www.EREScompanies.com.

Media Contact

Greer Hill, ERES, 1 9412243768, [email protected], https://erescompanies.com/

SOURCE ERES