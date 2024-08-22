ERES Proudly Announces the Opening of EVEN Hotel by IHG in Belgrade, Montana

"We are committed to providing exceptional service and accommodations that meet the escalating needs of the local economy as travel and commerce continue to grow." -Mike Elliott | CEO - ERES Companies Post this

"The opening of the EVEN represents a significant milestone for our company and the community, at large," said Mike Elliott, CEO at ERES. "We are committed to providing exceptional service and accommodations that meet the escalating needs of the local economy as travel and commerce continue to grow."

Tom Bradley, President at ERES, added, "We are incredibly excited to bring the EVEN Hotel to Belgrade and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. With its full-service bar, restaurant and high-end meeting spaces, the EVEN offers an inviting atmosphere for both everyday travelers and locals alike."

Bozeman has seen a substantial influx of travelers and new residents driven by its scenic beauty, outdoor recreational opportunities, vibrant cultural scene, and thriving economy. This increase underscores the importance of providing high-quality lodging options to accommodate growing demand. The EVEN Hotel by IHG is poised to become a key player in the local hospitality industry, offering a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and wellness.

For additional information on the hotel development, contact Mike Elliott at + 1 406.599.0466 or [email protected]. For more information on ERES Capital, LLC, visit www.EREScapital.com.

ABOUT ERES Companies

ERES Companies delivers full scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With ten offices in North and South America, including our newest offices in Sarasota, FL and Bozeman, MT, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

About O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Tim O'Reilly, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is a proven hospitality firm specializing in the design, development, and staffing of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties for some of the leading national and independent brands across the nation. Founded on the principles of sustainability, community involvement, philanthropic outreach, and a commitment to elevating the modern guest experience, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is truly an innovative presence in the hospitality space. Our hotel management company in Springfield, Missouri, brings a wealth of knowledge and forward-thinking initiatives to 35 existing sites and continuous development of new properties across the states. We do whatever it takes to make every guest smile, thanks to award-winning service, sustainable green practices, and a staff buoyed by working for a caring and involved company. For more information, please visit www.ohospitalitymanagement.com.

Media Contact

Mike Elliott, ERES Companies, 1 406-599-0466, [email protected] , www.erescompanies.com

SOURCE ERES Companies