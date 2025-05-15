ERES Secures Lease at High-End Retail Space in Sarasota

National wellness brand selects Sarasota for first Florida location, joining premium tenant lineup at Fruitville Commons

SARASOTA, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERES Companies (ERES) is pleased to announce the successful lease of a premier retail space at 3090 Fruitville Commons, a high-end property located in one of Sarasota's most dynamic retail corridors. ERES represented the landlord in this transaction, with Managing Broker, Chris DiBitetto, leading the deal.

Neuage Health & Wellness, a rapidly-expanding, physician-led wellness clinic, has signed a long-term lease to occupy the 1,506 SF of retail space. This location will mark Neuage's first Florida presence as the company continues its strategic expansion across the Southeast and Midwest.

"We are thrilled to have secured a long-term lease with Neuage Health & Wellness for our client," said Chris DiBitetto. "We believe this business will be an ideal addition to 3090 Fruitville Commons and will strongly complement the existing tenant mix."

Specializing in hormone optimization, medical weight loss, peptide therapy, and vitamin infusion treatments, Neuage Health & Wellness provides cutting-edge, individualized care through advanced diagnostic testing and custom treatment protocols. The Florida expansion is a major milestone in the company's mission to make high-quality, age-management care more accessible nationwide.

"This lease transaction speaks to the current demand for quality retail space in the high-growth Lakewood Ranch South submarket," added DiBitetto. "We fielded hundreds of inquiries for this space before whittling the list down to a vetted, high-caliber group of prospective tenants. Our team's strategic marketing approach was critical to identify the tenant that would be the right fit for the property."

The Fruitville Commons development is already home to notable tenants including F45 Training, Dunkin', and Venus Med Spa. The addition of Neuage further elevates the center's status as a premier retail destination in Sarasota.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

