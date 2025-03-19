ERES Sets New Market Benchmark with Lightning-Fast Sale of Class A Flex Industrial Property

Deal Closes in Under 90 Days at Top-of-Market Pricing
SARASOTA, Fla., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERES Companies (ERES) is proud to announce the successful sale of 6289 Tower Lane in Sarasota, FL. The property, a well-maintained, single-tenant Class A flex building, spans 11,632 square feet on 1.82 acres. It has been owned and occupied by Sarasota-based company, Symphony Salvage, since 2000.
Seller and ERES client, Neil Chawkins, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "In a challenging commercial real estate market today, ERES was able to list, market, and close the sale of my property in a short time. Their communication with me and extensive knowledge of the growing market helped price our property fairly and make it marketable to complete a sale in a timely fashion." ERES listed the property in mid-December 2024 and successfully closed the $300/sf sale in under 90 days, showcasing their dedication to seamless execution and client-focused results.
"This transaction underscores ERES's ability to efficiently connect high-value industrial assets with strategic buyers, ensuring optimal outcomes for our clients," said Managing Broker Chris DiBitetto.
The successful closing reinforces ERES's dedication to providing premier, best-in-class commercial real estate advisory solutions and expert brokerage services for its clients.
For more information contact ERES today.
ERES Companies delivers full scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With ten offices in North and South America, including our newest offices in Sarasota, FL and Bozeman, MT, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.
