ERETEC INC. Dramatically Reduces Certification Time and Cost for Global Market Entry with EMC Test Automation Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technologies, and the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to complicate the electromagnetic environment, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) certification has emerged as a critical requirement for global market entry.
In particular, strengthening regulations across major markets including FCC, ETSI, and KC have made testing cost and evaluation time decisive factors in corporate competitiveness.
Amid this landscape, ERETEC INC, a leading Korean provider of electromagnetic shielding facilities and EMC and antenna test and measurement solutions, is presenting a compelling alternative through its proprietary EMC test automation solutions, enabling both enhanced testing efficiency and improved measurement data reliability.
ERETEC (CEO: Man-Young Chi) announced on December 22 that it is accelerating market expansion through a portfolio of proprietary solutions that integrate its advanced software technology and hardware expertise.
These include
- the High-Performance Near-Field Scanning System (RCE Series)
- Radiated Spurious Emission (RSE) Measurement System
- Radiated Immunity and Noise Measurement Automation System, and
- the ISO 11452-9-based Automation System.
With digital transformation and the proliferation of wireless communication technologies, today's electronics and component industries increasingly face issues related to electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic susceptibility (EMS).
As certification regulations tighten across major markets such as the United States (FCC), Europe (ETSI), and Korea (KC), reliance on evaluator-dependent manual testing methods inevitably leads to increased measurement errors and reduced reproducibility.
ERETEC's RCE Series, while not an EMC compliance test equipment, is designed for the early stages of new product development to identify noise source locations. Based on simultaneous X, Y, and Z-axis control, the system enables high-precision, high-speed scanning with scan steps as fine as 0.1 mm, accurately capturing even subtle electromagnetic field distributions.
It supports flexible user-defined scan areas such as rectangular, polygonal, and exclusion zones, while maintaining automatic distance control relative to the EUT surface. Covering a wide frequency range from 30 MHz to 40 GHz and supporting both E-field and multiple H-field probe exchanges, the system enables precise root-cause analysis of EMC issues.
Another flagship solution, ERETEC's Radiated Spurious Emission (RSE) Measurement System, is regarded as essential equipment for meeting stringent international wireless certification requirements such as FCC and ETSI. Its key advantage lies in simultaneous vertical and horizontal polarization measurement technology, which dramatically reduces testing time compared to conventional methods.
Through this, it not only dramatically reduces measurement time compared to conventional evaluation methods, but also maximizes efficiency by automatically performing handover functions across various communication schemes while controlling base station equipment according to predefined scenarios.
Also drawing significant attention is ERETEC's Radiated Immunity and Noise Measurement Automation System, an innovative solution that redefines chamber testing paradigms. During radiated immunity (RI) and radiated emission (RE) testing, the system automatically positions the appropriate antenna according to the measurement frequency and moves to the next frequency-band antenna upon completion, thereby fully automating the entire test process with a single click.
Each of the four frequency-band antennas is mounted on an independently controlled positioning unit, enabling precise positioning. Once positioning is completed, power is automatically shut off to eliminate noise at the source. The system also integrates with TOYO-based software, allowing seamless automatic switching between RE and RI modes.
For the automotive electronics components market, ERETEC's ISO 11452-9-based Automation System (Portable Transmitter) differentiates itself through the adoption of collaborative robots.
By enabling precise remote control of collaborative robots from outside the chamber and achieving full synchronization with test software, the system ensures both procedural consistency and high data reliability in complex automotive electronics testing.
"Conventional EMC testing involved complex configurations and repetitive measurements, resulting in a high risk of human error and significant cost burdens," said ERETEC's CEO. "ERETEC's automation solutions go beyond mere technical convenience to deliver tangible business value by reducing development costs and minimizing certification risks, thereby positioning us as a true global partner for our customers."
Media Contact
Michelle Park, ERETEC INC., 82 +82-31-345-1134, [email protected], https://www.eretec.com/en/
SOURCE ERETEC INC.
