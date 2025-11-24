ERETEC INC. Expands Beyond Korea:Accelerating Global Market Entry with Leading EMC Standard Technology

"Our EMC chamber sets a new benchmark for accurate, reliable testing in the era of electric and hydrogen mobility." Post this

Based on years of accumulated expertise and a comprehensive E2E integrated system, the company has recently completed large-scale projects for the design and construction of electromagnetic anechoic chambers in key advanced industries such as automotive, marine, and aerospace, positioning itself for global market expansion.

Its technological excellence is demonstrated by establishing core infrastructures for electromagnetic testing and measurement in highly demanding sectors where strict compliance with international EMC standards (CISPR 25, ISO 11452, etc.) is directly related to safety.

Future Mobility:

ERETEC supplied a large 10-meter EMC chamber to the Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH) for testing electric and hydrogen vehicles.

By integrating its independently developed, six-axis chassis dynamometer, and an 11-meter turntable, ERETEC has addressed previous technical limitations. Such changes contribute to the safety assurance of future mobility technologies.

Marine and Shipbuilding:

ERETEC established a testing facility that complies with international standards to evaluate the EMC performance of wireless communication equipment and components for special vessels.

The company achieved high testing reliability by incorporating eco-friendly absorbers and advanced noise reduction systems specifically designed for extreme operational environments.

Aerospace:

In the aerospace sector, which faces the most stringent EMC regulations, ERETEC is carrying out projects to construct EMC satellite chambers and horizontal near-field systems for testing satellite launch vehicle units and components.

These projects are key infrastructure that will enhance Korea's global competitiveness in the aerospace and satellite industries.

ERETEC also provides robust protection robust protection mechanisms against extreme electromagnetic threats such as EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse).

The company has proven experience in supplying EMP protection suites for defense and critical communication facilities, positioning them as essential security infrastructures for advanced global industrial sites.

Furthermore, ERETEC offers automated electromagnetic measurement platforms that enhance testing efficiency, complementing its electromagnetic anechoic chambers and EMP protection suites.

Our EMC Test Automation Measurement Package automates antenna replacement and positioning during RE/RI testing with a single click.

The dedicated integrated software blocks noise sources, maximizing measurement accuracy and test flexibility.

ERETEC's Radiated Emission Measurement Technology is a proprietary technology that enables simultaneous vertical and horizontal measurements, reducing testing time and error rates.

"Our focus extends beyond mere standard compliance," said the CEO of ERETEC.

"We aim to collaborate closely with our clients to solve their business and technical challenges in this rapidly evolving environment."

"Our goal is to drive the continuous advancement of high-tech industries by providing exceptionally reliable solutions."

About ERETEC INC.

Founded in 1999, ERETEC INC. is the leading company in Korea's electromagnetic test and measurement sector.

With the establishment of an affiliated research institute in 2006 and the registration of a manufacturing plant in 2007, ERETEC enhanced its capabilities in in-house manufacturing and customized engineering.

Its core competency lies in providing high-quality shielding facilities that comply with international standards and E2E integrated system covering every stage from design to maintenance.

Building on its proven technology that meets Korea's demanding industrial requirements, ERETEC is actively expanding into overseas markets across Oceania, North America, Europe, and Asia.

The company aims to export Korea's advanced technical services and systems to deliver optimized electromagnetic test and measurement solutions to global customers.

Media Contact

Business Support Team | Michelle Park, Deputy General Manager

Email: [email protected] | Tel: +82-31-345-1134

Media Contact

Michelle Park, ERETEC INC., 82 -31-345-1134, [email protected], https://www.eretec.com/eng/

SOURCE ERETEC INC.