Erewhon Releases Smoothie With Lori Harvey, Featuring Supplement by Sun Chlorella

The addition of Sun Chlorella will provide Erewhon's consumers and Harvey's social media following with a convenient way to enjoy their daily greens. Sun Chlorella Powder contains a chlorophyll with antioxidants, minerals, absorbable plant-based B12, and the equivalent of up to 2.5 cups of spinach. With 700+ five-star reviews on Amazon, the brand distinguishes itself from other chlorella providers through its unique pulverization technology, which ensures efficient digestibility.

"The opportunity to connect our brand to more consumers will help like-minded, health-oriented individuals get their daily greens on the go," said Jennifer Jimenez, Vice President & COO at Sun Chlorella USA. "We're grateful to collaborate with Lori, an empowering figure who exemplifies beauty, vitality, and business acumen on such a fun-filled and beneficial campaign."

Sun Chlorella is available at Erewhon for $39.99. For more information, visit http://www.sunchlorellausa.com.

About EREWHON

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.

About Sun Chlorella:

For over 50 years, Sun Chlorella has been a trusted name in wellness, known for unlocking the incredible benefits of chlorella, a nutrient-rich freshwater algae. With a strong commitment to quality and sustainability, Sun Chlorella offers a range of natural supplements that support overall health and vitality. Whether you're looking to boost your daily nutrition or address specific health needs, Sun Chlorella delivers nature's powerful superfoods in their purest form, backed by science and designed to help you feel your best.

