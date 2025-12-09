Ergonofis Introduces Equation, the Intuitive, Design-Forward Ergonomic Chair Built for Effortless Comfort

"Equation eliminates the guesswork around ergonomic adjustments. Its adaptive support system and weight-activated recline make it effortless for people to find their ideal posture," said Celine Cohen, director of marketing at Ergonofis. Post this

Proprietary back support providing maximum comfort with three precise backrest angles — 103.5° (neutral), 105.25° (position 1) and 106.25° (position 2) – adjusted through discreet buttons.

Weight-activated tilt mechanism automatically adjusting to the user's body weight, intuitively delivering a smooth recline without manual tension knobs.

Integrated seat slider enabling fluid seat-depth adjustment for ideal leg and lower-back support.

Height-adjustable arms with optional dual pivoting arms for enhanced width and angle flexibility.

"Equation eliminates the guesswork around ergonomic adjustments," said Celine Cohen, director of marketing at Ergonofis. "Its adaptive support system and weight-activated recline make it effortless for people to find their ideal posture — combining the sophistication of our design choices with the comfort today's professionals seek."

Equation is available in seven tone-on-tone premium fabric seats and mesh backrests and two frames – ash (off-white) and black – each paired with matching caster wheels. Its 14 aesthetic choices across two collections span:

Cozy & Timeless: Crafted with an ultra-soft solid fabric featuring a protective finish and paired with a new mesh that offers the texture and feel of a woven textile – almost like a micro-bouclé – this collection delivers a refined, tactile experience. Finishes include Marble and Granite.

Bold & Modern: Crafted with premium woven seat fabric in rich, contemporary hues and a durable, subtle two-tone elastomeric performance mesh, this collection embodies modern expression and lasting performance. Finishes include Cobalt, Bronze, Emerald, Terracotta and Onyx.

Explore the complete suite of ergonomic furniture solutions and order Equation at Ergonofis.com.

About Ergonofis

Ergonofis creates premium, design-driven workspaces built to last. From standing desks to ergonomic accessories, every piece is crafted with exceptional durability, intuitive movement and quality materials – made to move through life with you. By blending beauty and function, Ergonofis elevates everyday work into a space that feels personal, considered and built for the long run.

