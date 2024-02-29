Eric Buchanan & Associates Announces Promotion of Audrey C. Dolmovich to Junior Partner

Audrey C. Dolmovich Elevated to Junior Partner at Eric Buchanan & Associates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Buchanan & Associates is thrilled to announce the promotion of Audrey C. Dolmovich to the position of Junior Partner. Audrey's unwavering commitment to advocating for individuals denied insurance benefits has not only contributed significantly to the firm's success but has also exemplified the values and dedication we hold at Eric Buchanan & Associates.

Audrey's commitment to understanding her clients' stories has proven to be a fundamental aspect of her effective advocacy.

"Audrey Dolmovitch is the complete package when it comes to disability insurance attorneys. Her first, and most important job, is handling her client's cases extremely well, a job at which she excels," says Eric Buchanan, President and Partner of Eric Buchanan & Associates. "But she also balances her excellent representation of her clients while serving on the board of the American Association for justice, being a leader of the ERISA Litigation Group within AAJ, is an active member of the board of the state trial lawyers, leads our firm's law clerk program, all while being a great mom."

Audrey's dedication extends to her involvement in TTLA committees, where she serves as Co-Chair of the Consumer Affairs & Community Relations Committee, member of the Young Lawyers Committee, and contributes to the CLE and Convention Committees. She also holds significant positions as a TTLA representative and Revitalization Board member, TTLA representative for the American Association for Justice (AAJ), and Past Chair of the ERISA Litigation Group for AAJ.

Her extensive memberships include TTLA, Chattanooga Bar Association, AAJ, Southern Trial Lawyer's Association, and the Tennessee Lawyer's Association for Women, reflecting Audrey's commitment to legal excellence, client advocacy, and community engagement.

Eric Buchanan & Associates is confident that Audrey C. Dolmovich's promotion to Junior Partner will further enhance our firm's reputation for excellence and dedication to our clients. We look forward to continued success and growth with Audrey as an integral part of our leadership team.

