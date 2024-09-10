Eric Cerrati M.D. Facial Plastic Surgery Welcomes Expert Nurse and Aesthetic Injector Maria Amussen

Dr. Eric Cerrati is a leading provider of facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in Park City, UT. His practice offers a full range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals.

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Cerrati MD Facial Plastic Surgery is pleased to announce the addition of Maria Amussen, an expert nurse and aesthetic injector, to their esteemed staff. With over six years of injecting experience, Maria brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the practice. The addition of Ms. Amussen to the team underscores the practice's commitment to providing exceptional care and innovative treatments to their patients. Her skills and dedication will enhance the services offered and help patients achieve their desired results. Maria will serve in dual roles, assisting in both pre and post-surgical care as well as providing nonsurgical treatments. Her extensive knowledge of facial injectables and fillers will be invaluable as the practice continues to offer patients the highest quality care. Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and a trusted figure in the Park City community, Dr. Eric Cerrati has built a reputation for excellence in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. The state-of-the-art facilities at his Park City, Utah, practice offer a comprehensive suite of facial cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including deep plane facelifts, necklifts, endoscopic browlifts, lip lifts, eyelid lifts, rhinoplasty, non-surgical treatments and pediatric reconstructive plastic surgery. With a focus on cutting-edge techniques and exceptional patient care, Dr. Cerrati and his team continue to set the standard for excellence.