Eric Cummins Named Chief Financial Officer at Bridgeway Benefit Technologies

Eric will be instrumental in building out our finance and operations infrastructure to support planned growth." said, Todd Plesko, CEO. Post this

A seasoned financial professional with more than two decades in senior leadership roles, Cummins comes to Bridgeway from Transact Campus, where he held the CFO position. A $285 million software provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions for technology-connected campuses the company serves some two million students and facilitates hundreds of millions of mobile transactions.

"Eric is a tremendous addition to our executive team. He is a hands-on leader with a track record of success, and we're excited to add his substantial financial acumen in the tech space to Bridgeway. As CFO, Eric will be instrumental in building out our finance and operations infrastructure to support planned growth." said, Todd Plesko, CEO.

In his prior role at Deluxe Entertainment Services, a global, end-to-end services and technology company for video creation-to-distribution, Cummins expanded his role as CFO, stepping up to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

With a long career noted by a demonstrated strong and progressive track record of strategic decision-making, financial management and operational oversight, his earlier positions include roles at MacAndrews & Forbes, Finastra, Honeywell International and Raytheon.

Cummins earned an MBA in Finance from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the Catholic University of America. He resides is Fountain Hills, Arizona with his wife and their two children.

About Bridgeway Benefit Technologies:

Bridgeway Benefit Technologies is the foremost provider for multiemployer benefits administration technology solutions. With the strength of our BASYS and ISSI platforms, we offer greater choice, enhanced capabilities and unmatched service delivery built for data security, regulatory compliance and a lower cost of ownership. Our software suites, web-based portals and hosting solutions serve the Taft-Hartley community and its millions of union members in the United States and Canada. The company provides fund offices, multiemployer plans and third-party administrators with a robust product suite for managing contributions, eligibility, claims processing, retirement plan administration and more. For more information, visit www.bridgewaybentech.com.

Media Contact

Irena A Dmitry, Bridgeway Benefit Technologies, 1 267-496-0079, [email protected], www.bridgewaybentech.com

SOURCE Bridgeway Benefit Technologies