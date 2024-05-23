Eric Gang Honored for Veteran Financial Advocacy by American Bar Association

"Our hope is that this type of client support will become the norm within veteran benefits law and, as a result, more veterans will become financially literate," said Gang. Post this

Recognizing that many veterans have little experience managing money, Gang spearheaded this partnership to support his clients well after their VA benefits cases are closed. Today, Gang & Associates provides every client with financial educational materials and connects them to investment advisors who help them preserve and maximize the monetary awards and benefits they receive. This service can be life-changing for disabled veterans who have spent years dealing with the financial consequences of chronic health issues and the wrongful denial of VA benefits.

"This partnership has been a success thanks to the unwavering support of our attorneys, staff members, and partners at the brokerage," said Gang. "Our hope is that this type of client support will become the norm within veteran benefits law and, as a result, more veterans will become financially literate."

Gang was recognized at an award luncheon held on Friday, May 17, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was previously recognized for Gang & Associates' brokerage firm partnership by the New Jersey Law Journal, which named him an Innovator of the Year finalist in 2023.

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated some 1,000 appeals and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. His book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in Fall 2022. https://www.ericgangesq.com

About About Gang & Associates, LLC:

Founded by attorney Eric Gang, Gang & Associates, LLC is an accomplished team of legal advocates fiercely and exclusively dedicated to representing U.S. military veterans nationwide and abroad. The firm has helped thousands of veterans and their dependents win challenging cases in VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. http://www.veteransdisabilityinfo.com

