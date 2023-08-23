Eric Gang Named Innovator of the Year Finalist by New Jersey Legal Awards

"This recognition is a testament to the results Gang & Associates has achieved, the holistic approach we take, and the compassion our team has for veterans," said Gang. "I am honored to be included with some of the best attorneys in New Jersey who are making an impact nationwide." Tweet this

New Jersey Legal Awards honorees are chosen by a group of Law.com and New Jersey Law Journal editors and reporters. Judges draw on their industry knowledge to select the best the profession has to offer. The Innovator of the Year award is specifically given to a lawyer who is tackling legal and business of law issues creatively.

Gang was selected as a finalist for his innovative partnership with Merrill Lynch. Recognizing that many veterans have little experience managing money, Gang & Associates clients are connected to investment advisors who help them preserve and maximize the monetary awards and benefits they receive. This service can be life-changing for disabled veterans who have spent years dealing with the financial consequences of chronic health issues and the wrongful denial of VA benefits.

Gang is a leading veteran benefits attorney who has won some of the largest VA awards on record. He has previously been recognized by The National Law Journal (Trailblazers – Elite Boutiques 2022 and Trailblazers – Litigation 2021), Lawdragon (500 Leading Lawyers in America 2022), and The National Association of Distinguished Counsel (Top 1 Percent Award 2023).

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated some 1,000 appeals and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. The first edition of his his book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in Fall 2022. The 2nd edition was printed in 2023. Learn more: ericgangesq.com and veteransdisabilityinfo.com.

