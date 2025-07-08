Eric Hartlen Named Jiffy Lube International Store Manager of the Year for East Coast

This award highlights the high standards and strong culture we've built at ACE Jiffy Lube Post this

A Plantation resident and seven-year veteran of ACE Jiffy Lube, Hartlen was celebrated for his leadership, dedication to customer service, and consistently high performance in key operational areas such as revenue growth, employee retention, inventory management, and customer satisfaction.

"This is more than just an individual achievement—it's a testament to the kind of culture Eric has cultivated at his store," said Richard "RJ" Jennings, Director of Operations for ACE Jiffy Lube. "Thanks to Eric's leadership, his team consistently delivers top-tier customer experiences, earning remarkable satisfaction scores year after year. He sets the standard and leads by example in every facet of store operations."

Hartlen's recognition also marks the sixth consecutive year an ACE Jiffy Lube manager has earned this top honor for the East Coast, underscoring the franchisee's deep commitment to operational excellence and team development.

"This award highlights the high standards and strong culture we've built at ACE Jiffy Lube," said Steve Allison, President of ACE Jiffy Lube. "Eric embodies the drive, professionalism, and customer-first mindset we strive for across all our locations. His consistent performance and dedication make him an exceptional representative of our team, and we're proud to have him on our team."

About Atlantic Coast Enterprises, LLC

Jiffy Lube franchisee Atlantic Coast Enterprises, LLC (ACE) operates under the leadership of veteran lube operators Al Chance, Steve Allison and Dan Ramras, who together have over 100 years of experience in the fast lube industry. With 65 stores in Florida, South Carolina and Massachusetts, ACE is one of the largest entities in the Jiffy Lube network. The company currently employs more than 750 dedicated team members that embody the "Long Live Your Car" brand identity and continues to grow by hiring and developing the best talent in the industry.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded 45 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

