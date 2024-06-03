Eric Ingram Joins Magaya Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer

"With Eric's extensive experience and strategic vision, the CFO role will be instrumental in shepherding our growth and ensuring our financial strategies are as innovative and robust as the solutions we provide," stated Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. Post this

Prior to joining Magaya, Eric served as Chief Financial Officer at Millennia, a provider of technology solutions to the healthcare industry, serving more than 1,000 facilities in 38 states, and Logitix, a leading ticketing platform for sports organizations, performing arts venues, and music events. In his role as CFO for the TractManager Group and its six operating companies, he guided the SaaS company through its successful acquisition by symplr in December 2020. He holds an MBA from the College of Business at Tennessee Tech University.

"I am excited to join the Magaya team at this transformative stage in the company's growth. The opportunity to drive financial strategies that support the company's development is both an honor and a challenge I accept with enthusiasm. I look forward to contributing to our collective success," stated Eric.

About Magaya

Magaya is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Danya Rielly, Magaya, 7868459150, [email protected], magaya.com

SOURCE Magaya