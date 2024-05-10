Eric Monday Foundation Hosts Fundraiser to Facilitate Coach Training for Student Athlete Mental Health

"The well-being of student athletes' mental health is paramount. Without mental health, there can be no true health." Post this

Brian Monday, president of the Eric Monday Foundation, emphasized the universality of mental health challenges, stating, "This occasion offers a unique chance for us to effect positive change and champion a worthy cause. To-date, 3,527 coaches have received training, and our aim is to extend this to all coaches across the U.S., ensuring that hundreds of thousands of student athletes have trustworthy mentors to support them."

Mayor Linda Colbert, Vienna, Virginia's steadfast advocate and long-time supporter of the Foundation, was honored with the inaugural Community Wellness Award in recognition of her unwavering dedication to EMF's mission. She stated, "The well-being of student athletes' mental health is paramount. Without mental health, there can be no true health. I commend the Foundation for its crucial efforts in destigmatizing conversations about mental illness and empowering the coaching community to openly address mental health with their athletes."

The Eric Monday Foundation expresses sincere gratitude to all supporters and advocates dedicated to advancing mental health awareness and empowerment in student athletes. Together, strides are made toward a brighter, healthier future for all.

If you're a coach or part of a community of coaches interested in mental health training, feel free to contact us at [email protected]. To support the expansion of our Coaches Mental Health Awareness Training and reach more student-athletes, consider making a donation at www.EricMondayFoundation.org.

For further information about the Eric Monday Foundation and its meaningful initiatives, visit www.EricMondayFoundation.org. For media inquiries or interview requests, please reach out to Nancy Green at +1 703-346-4580 or [email protected].

SOURCE Eric Monday Foundation