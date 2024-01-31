Eric Versluys Joins The Barnes Global Advisors Program Management Team

His track record of program excellence and expansive knowledge in the aerospace and defense industry will amplify our core mission to accelerate AM qualification and production adoption. Post this

Eric began his career developing custom robotic systems for nuclear decommissioning, moving into the aerospace and defense sector at Lockheed Martin and was part of the team to bring the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to low-rate production. Upon transitioning to Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works™ he led R&D programs and integration and test efforts across the entire aircraft lifecycle. In 2018, Eric led the team of designers and fabricators who built the X-72 Darkstar for Paramount's Top Gun Maverick, completing the entire full-sized model in less than 3 months.

While still at Lockheed, Eric pioneered the use of AM for antenna systems, and was selected as an Associate Technical Fellow in AM for radio frequency (RF) structures. Upon leaving LM, Eric served as the Director of Defense Programs at 3DFortify, pioneering composite additive manufacturing for the RF/antenna markets, as well as industrial and ceramic applications.

Eric will bring a unique set of skills to the ADDvisor® team. TBGA Founder and President, John E. Barnes, commented, "I have known Eric for several years through our mutual experience with Lockheed Martin. His more recent work with RF and antennas is particularly interesting as we are seeing an expansion of additive manufacturing solutions in this market segment. Eric's overall wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to TBGA and our customers."

Eric recognizes we are on the cusp of a new American Industrial Revolution, where advanced manufacturing and automation are coming to fruition to address key issues, such as the limitations of our compressed Defense Industrial Base and its ability to respond to 21st century threats around the world. With this new role, he is excited to work closely with TBGA colleagues to help address these issues with players across the industrial supply chain who are foundational to our national defense and prosperity for generations.

Eric is an alumnus of Colorado State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He lives in the mountains of beautiful Southern California with his wife and 7 children.

For more information about The Barnes Global Advisors and their expanded team, please visit http://www.barnesglobaladvisors.com

