Eric Wendler, Director of Business Development at Brown Plus, Receives 2024 Community Engagement Partnership Award

"I am so grateful and humbled to receive this recognition from MBRT," said Eric. "As someone who works in the business development sector, I am especially passionate about supporting the mission of MBRT. By making sure that local students have the education and resources they need to be successful, I hope to help ensure that the Maryland market will continue to see an increase in developing business for many years to come."

Since 2013, Eric has donated over 80 volunteer hours to MBRT, engaging more than 1,080 students across seven school districts throughout the State of Maryland. He is also a champion of MBRT's Maryland's Future Pathways, a program that provides more rigorous graduation requirements to better prepare high school students who want to go to college or pursue a career after graduation.

"We are so proud of Eric for being selected as this year's recipient of the Joyce K. Smith Leadership in Community Engagement Partnership Award," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "At Brown Plus, our mission is to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes, and there is truly no better way to accomplish that than by giving back to our communities. I congratulate and thank Eric for his many years of hard work and dedication to helping Maryland students and businesses achieve extraordinary outcomes through the MBRT."

As the Director of Business Development at Brown Plus, Eric is responsible for developing new business relationships with individuals and organizations requiring audit, tax and advisory services. He also collaborates with Firm leadership to determine new business strategies and develop new service lines. Additionally, Eric represents the Firm in numerous businesses and industry affiliated groups. He is a proud member of the Association for Corporate Growth, as well as the Greater Baltimore Economic Forum.

In addition to his volunteer role with MBRT, Eric has also served on the Health Care for the Homeless Board of Directors and the Vanguard Collegiate Middle School Advisory Board. He is also a former Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Central Maryland.

Eric is a graduate of the Leadership Harrisburg Area (LHA) Executive Leadership Series (ELS) Class of 2023. He was also recognized by BBBS of Central Maryland as the 2010 Big Brother of the Year.

To learn more about Eric Wendler, visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/eric-wendler/.

To learn more about the MBRT, visit https://mbrt.org/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm, the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. is regionally ranked the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland, and the Firm was also named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year in 2023. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

