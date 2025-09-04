Erica Allen, Selling the Sandhills To Provide Exclusive Listings for McKee Homes in Fayetteville and Pinehurst Communities

"I love helping people find a home that just feels right for them. Working with McKee Homes means I get to connect buyers with beautiful communities I know inside and out." – Erica Allen Post this

Before joining McKee Homes, Allen served as a Real Estate Broker at Realty World Properties of the Pines from January 2008 to March 2016. Known for her approachable style, strong communication skills, and commitment to client satisfaction, Allen has built a reputation for turning the complexities of homebuying into a smooth, enjoyable process.

Previous homebuyers, Mike and Allison P. of the Sandy Springs Community, described their experience with Allen this way:

"Brian and Erica made the process so easy. Buying with them while in Washington was daunting, but they made us feel at ease with the progress. Would recommend time and time again."

While Allen represents a wide range of McKee Homes neighborhoods across the region, here are just a few standouts that showcase the variety and appeal available to buyers.

Coventry Woods: New to Fayetteville, Coventry Woods is located next door to McKee's very successful neighborhoods of Fairfield North and the Cottages at North Ramsey with homes starting in the low $300's from 1492-2942 square feet.

Sandy Springs: Since opening up its final phase in early 2024, Erica Allen has sold 63 new homes in Sandy Springs across two different product collections. This is obviously a fan favorite.

Legacy Lakes: With new ownership and a complete golf clubhouse renovation, Legacy Lakes located in Aberdeen has golf and nicely appointed resort-style amenities for buyers seeking a higher end, active lifestyle.

Pembroke: McKee Homes newest Fayetteville community is the epitome of convenience located in the heart of Hope Mills, NC, minutes from Fort Bragg with easy access to I-95, Highway 87, Highway 301 and the new I-295 exchange.

"I love helping people find a home that just feels right for them," Allen said. "Working with McKee Homes means I get to connect buyers with beautiful communities I know inside and out. I want the process to be exciting for them, not stressful."

"We've worked with Erica for a long time, and she's just a natural when it comes to connecting with buyers," said Pat McKee, Owner of McKee Homes. "She understands our homes, she knows the market, and she's exactly who we want leading sales in Fayetteville and Pinehurst."

Prospective buyers can tour model homes, schedule a consultation with Allen, or explore available homes by calling (910) 672-7491 or online at www.mckeehomesnc.com.

ABOUT MCKEE HOMES | www.mckeehomesnc.com

McKee Homes is a local North Carolina homebuilder committed to delivering exceptional customer care through the Team McKee Experience. Founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee. A portion of every home sold is donated to the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, searching for a cure and supporting families affected by the disease.

Patty Sloan, McKee Homes, 1 919-291-7568, [email protected], https://www.mckeehomesnc.com/

