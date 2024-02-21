Erich Hugunin Joins RefAssured, Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer, Bolstering Company's Growth Strategy

"I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at RefAssured to drive revenue growth, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and solidify our position as a leader in automated reference checking solutions" said Erich Hugunin. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Erich to the RefAssured team," said Brian Vesce, CEO of RefAssured, Inc. "His proven track record of delivering results and his strategic mindset make him the ideal candidate to lead our revenue initiatives. We are confident that his leadership will propel RefAssured to new heights of success."

Commenting on his appointment, Erich Hugunin expressed his excitement about joining RefAssured and contributing to its growth trajectory. "I am honored to join RefAssured at such an exciting time in its journey," said Hugunin. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at RefAssured to drive revenue growth, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and solidify our position as a leader in automated reference checking solutions."

About RefAssured:

RefAssured, Inc. is a leading provider of automated reference checking solutions that empower organizations to make smarter, more informed hiring decisions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative algorithms, RefAssured streamlines the reference checking process, enabling employers to gather actionable insights and assess candidate suitability with confidence. Trusted by organizations of all sizes across various industries, RefAssured is committed to delivering efficiency, accuracy, and reliability in reference checking. www.refassured.com

