Erik Draaisma joins Corscale Data Centers as Executive Vice President, Business Development

Based in Seattle, Erik will lead global business development, strategic partnerships, and market growth for Corscale Data Centers.
HOUSTON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corscale Data Centers is pleased to announce the hiring of Erik Draaisma as Executive Vice President of Business Development. Based in Seattle, Erik will lead the company's global business development initiatives, forging strategic partnerships, expanding customer relationships, and driving site selection and growth across key markets.
"We are excited for Erik to join our team and confident that his leadership will continue to propel our company forward," said Robert Fields, President & CEO of Corscale Data Centers. "We pride ourselves on providing innovative solutions to our global clients and Erik's expertise in building Hyperscale portfolios will help drive even better alignment."
Erik brings over 15 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as Head of Global Data Center Leasing at Microsoft, where he led a global team responsible for multi-gigawatt annual lease acquisitions. In the 2010s, he played a pivotal role in launching Microsoft Azure regions across EMEA and APAC through strategic leasing initiatives.
Prior to Microsoft, Draaisma held several leadership roles at Google, where he led land acquisition, infrastructure development, and leasing efforts across APAC, as well as North America and South America.
He holds an MSc in Finance from Nyenrode Business University and a BA in International Marketing & Management from Hanze University in the Netherlands.
About Corscale Data Centers
Vertically integrated with our affiliate and investment partner, Affinius Capital, Corscale Data Centers brings together investment capital, large-scale project experience, and an exceptional team of data center professionals to deliver energy-efficient, sustainable data centers that enable our hyperscale customers to reliably innovate the digital world.
Media Contact
Carolyn Drushel, Corscale Data Centers, 1 713.212.2207, [email protected], www.corscale.com
SOURCE Corscale Data Centers
Share this article