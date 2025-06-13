Erik Draaisma joins Corscale Data Centers as Executive Vice President, Business Development

We pride ourselves on providing innovative solutions to our global clients and Erik's expertise in building Hyperscale portfolios will help drive even better alignment, said Robert Fields, President & CEO of Corscale Data Centers. Post this

Erik brings over 15 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as Head of Global Data Center Leasing at Microsoft, where he led a global team responsible for multi-gigawatt annual lease acquisitions. In the 2010s, he played a pivotal role in launching Microsoft Azure regions across EMEA and APAC through strategic leasing initiatives.

Prior to Microsoft, Draaisma held several leadership roles at Google, where he led land acquisition, infrastructure development, and leasing efforts across APAC, as well as North America and South America.

He holds an MSc in Finance from Nyenrode Business University and a BA in International Marketing & Management from Hanze University in the Netherlands.

About Corscale Data Centers

Vertically integrated with our affiliate and investment partner, Affinius Capital, Corscale Data Centers brings together investment capital, large-scale project experience, and an exceptional team of data center professionals to deliver energy-efficient, sustainable data centers that enable our hyperscale customers to reliably innovate the digital world.

