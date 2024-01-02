Erik Van Rooyen Joins Panther National as Club's Newest Ambassador

Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens adds South African golf star to growing team of professional golf ambassadors
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panther National today announces Erik van Rooyen as its newest ambassador and club member on the heels of the golf course's official opening on November 17. As a brand ambassador, van Rooyen will represent Panther National through a variety of activations such the Grand Opening Exhibition Match, which saw a host of stars from the PGA and LPGA Tours christen the golf course alongside Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas earlier this month.
Van Rooyen, a South African native, began to garner attention in the golf community during his college years in the United States, where he played collegiate golf at the University of Minnesota. To date, he holds six professional victories including a win at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in November. Today, Van Rooyen lives in the Palm Beach Gardens area not far from Panther National, where he anticipates utilizing the club's world class training and practice facilities to prepare for upcoming tour events.
"To have the most recent winner of a PGA TOUR event at our Grand Opening certainly amplified the excellence Panther National strives to bring to our members," says Panther National Founder and President, Dominik Senn. "We are excited to witness Erik's career evolve as a member and ambassador of Panther National, giving our own membership a celebrated international presence."
Panther National is anchored by an 18-hole championship golf course designed in collaboration by legend Jack Nicklaus and two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Apart from the activations and events, ambassadors will also have access to Panther National's world-class training facilities, including its practice area featuring target greens constructed with the same TifEagle grass as the championship course and sized appropriately for shot length, equal to a PGA TOUR average shot for the specific distance.
Complementing the golf course, Panther National's forthcoming residential offering includes 218 custom, modern estates combined with premium community amenities for an unparalleled luxury living experience unlike anything else in the country. The private enclave is set on approximately 400 acres secluded within a 2,400-acre picturesque nature preserve. Panther National's residences pair sleek, contemporary elegance with visionary, environmentally sensitive design for a sophisticated and effortless lifestyle community.
ABOUT PANTHER NATIONAL:
Opened in November 2023, Panther National is the first modern golf and lifestyle community to debut in Palm Beach County in nearly two decades. Developed by founder and president Dominik Senn, Panther National combines 218 modern signature estates designed by world-renowned architect Max Strang and a handful of custom estate home offerings with a Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas signature championship golf course, resort-style amenities, Michelin-inspired dining, and bespoke concierge services. For more information, visit www.panthernational.com.
CONTACTS:
Media Contact:
C&R PR
Rachael Moss
504.717.1550
C&R PR
Bo Wood
864.421.2421
Development Contact:
Panther National
Sharon Miller
215.435.0025
Media Contact
Rachael Moss, Panther National, 1 504.717.1550, [email protected], https://panthernational.com/
Sharon Miller, Panther National, 1 215.435.0025, [email protected], https://panthernational.com/
SOURCE Panther National
Share this article