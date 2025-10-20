Erika Christensen Draws Crowd at Ultimate Women's Expo Los Angeles with Message of Mental Resilience and Healing

Actress Erika Christensen captivated a packed audience at the Ultimate Women's Expo Los Angeles, where she shared her personal journey of resilience, success and emotional healing. In conversation with Ingrid Rogers, Erika discussed how the principles from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard have helped her stay balanced and confident throughout her career. Following her keynote, she connected with fans at the Dianetics Publisher's booth, inspiring attendees to take practical steps toward improving their own mental well-being.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actress Erika Christensen brought insight to the Ultimate Women's Expo Los Angeles this weekend, captivating a packed audience from the Celebrity Main Stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Interviewed by actress and producer Ingrid Rogers, Erika engaged in a heartfelt conversation about her Hollywood journey, personal resilience and the importance of maintaining mental and emotional well-being.
Under the bright lights of the Expo's main stage, Erika spoke openly about her early start in the entertainment industry, the challenges of accomplishing long-term success and the lessons learned in staying centered through it all. She shared how applying the principles from the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard has helped her better understand the mind and maintain balance amid life's demands—tools she's relied on since her teenage years to stay stable and confident both on and off camera.
"Life moves fast and can bring a lot of pressure, but when you understand yourself, and what's behind the thoughts and emotions that hold you back, you can move forward as your true self," shared Erika.
After her keynote, Erika met fans at the Dianetics Publisher's booth, where she signed books and bookmarks, took photos and connected personally with attendees. Her approachable energy made the booth one of the busiest on the Expo floor, as women lined up for a free Stress Test and shared how her talk inspired them to take practical steps toward improving their own mental health.
The Ultimate Women's Expo Los Angeles is a hub of motivation for entrepreneurs, artists, mothers and professionals, all united in their pursuit of personal growth and empowerment. Erika Christensen's appearance stood out as one of the weekend's highlights, delivering both power and substance with a message that reminded everyone that true strength begins within.
Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com andwww.dianetics.org.
