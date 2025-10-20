Erika Christensen Draws Crowd at Ultimate Women's Expo Los Angeles with Message of Mental Resilience and Healing

"Life moves fast and can bring a lot of pressure, but when you understand yourself, and what's behind the thoughts and emotions that hold you back, you can move forward as your true self," shared Erika. Post this

"Life moves fast and can bring a lot of pressure, but when you understand yourself, and what's behind the thoughts and emotions that hold you back, you can move forward as your true self," shared Erika.

After her keynote, Erika met fans at the Dianetics Publisher's booth, where she signed books and bookmarks, took photos and connected personally with attendees. Her approachable energy made the booth one of the busiest on the Expo floor, as women lined up for a free Stress Test and shared how her talk inspired them to take practical steps toward improving their own mental health.

The Ultimate Women's Expo Los Angeles is a hub of motivation for entrepreneurs, artists, mothers and professionals, all united in their pursuit of personal growth and empowerment. Erika Christensen's appearance stood out as one of the weekend's highlights, delivering both power and substance with a message that reminded everyone that true strength begins within.

Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com andwww.dianetics.org.

