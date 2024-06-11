Eriksen Translations and NYU SPS Co-Organize GALA Roadshow in NYC

"We are excited to bring together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of speakers to discuss critical issues in language accessibility and inclusion," said Vigdis Eriksen, founder and CEO of Eriksen Translations. Post this

In New York State, 800 languages and dialects are represented, and 3 in 10 households speak a language other than English at home. New York State is among the states with the largest share of population with limited English proficiency (13%), and the second state to have established a statewide Office of Language Access. This linguistic diversity makes New York an exciting case study for language access, as the approaches employed here can be widely applied to other multilingual communities.

To further expand on access and inclusion from a language professional's perspective, the event will include representatives from NYU discussing cultural communications and DEI, along with Eriksen Translations' EVP Kevin Hudson, who will offer insights on accessibility. A networking reception with light refreshments will close the day, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect and share ideas.

"We are excited to bring together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of speakers to discuss critical issues in language accessibility and inclusion," said Vigdis Eriksen, founder and CEO of Eriksen Translations. "The lessons learned and best practices developed here in New York can be widely applied, benefiting communities far beyond our state."

Presentations include:

Language Access Rights in New York State ( Margarita Larios , Alejandro Cintron , and Mirna Turina , New York State Office of Language Access)

( , , and , Office of Language Access) Accessibility ( Kevin Hudson , Eriksen Translations Inc.)

, Eriksen Translations Inc.) Intercultural Communications and DEI (Raúl H. Sanchez and Dan Bullock , NYU )

, ) New York's Endangered Languages ( Ross Perlin , Endangered Language Alliance)

Endangered Languages ( , Endangered Language Alliance) Imagining a Linguistic Infrastructure for New York City ( Kenneth Lo , NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs)

Co-organized by Vigdis Eriksen, Eriksen Translations Inc., and Annelise Finegan, NYU SPS Translation and Interpreting.

Event Details:

Date: June 25, 2024

Time: 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: NYU, 7 East 12th St., 5th Floor Lounge, New York, NY 10003

The event is open to GALA members and non-members alike. Pre-registration is required to attend. For more information and to register for the event, please visit gala-global.org.

ABOUT ERIKSEN TRANSLATIONS INC.

Founded in 1986, Eriksen Translations offers a full range of multilingual services, including translation, typesetting, web and multimedia localization, language quality assurance, transcreation, transcription, voiceover and subtitling, accessibility services, and interpreting. Headquartered in Brooklyn, Eriksen helps New York City and State agencies create awareness about immigrant rights and services, educate the community on environmental initiatives, mitigate discrimination and sexual harassment, and drive awareness campaigns around elections, housing, and food programs.

ABOUT NYU SPS

The NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) is impacting and shaping the future of work and careers. The School is a professional education powerhouse that prepares future leaders with a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as a variety of continuing education courses and certificates. We proudly educate a diverse and global body of students, including those who want to advance in their current fields or change industries, finish a degree or tackle a new one, or want the flexibility of full-time or part-time options.

ABOUT GALA

The Globalization and Localization Association (GALA) is an international nonprofit association that serves and supports the global language services and technologies industry which comprises translation, interpreting, localization, and the technologies that support such activities. With a focus on professional development, GALA delivers programs, resources, and events that help its members level up. GALA also creates and supports initiatives that advance localization best practices and raise industry awareness.

Media Contact

Jennifer Murphy, Eriksen Translations Inc., 1 646-460-2428, [email protected], https://eriksen.com

