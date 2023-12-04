Eriksen Translations Founder & CEO Vigdis Eriksen Named to 2023 Brooklyn Power List

"Being named to the Brooklyn Power List is not just a personal honor, but a testament to our team's hard work at Eriksen Translations," states Vigdis Eriksen. "I am proud to stand alongside such distinguished fellow awardees, all dedicated to enriching our vibrant Brooklyn community." Post this

Vigdis Eriksen has been a pioneering force in the language services industry since establishing her company, Eriksen Translations Inc., in 1986. Under her visionary leadership, Eriksen Translations has grown into a leading provider of multilingual services in more than 100 languages.

"Being named to the Brooklyn Power List is not just a personal honor, but a testament to our team's hard work at Eriksen Translations," states Vigdis Eriksen. "I am proud to stand alongside such distinguished fellow awardees, all dedicated to enriching our vibrant Brooklyn community."

COMMITTED TO BROOKLYN AND BEYOND

A certified woman-owned business, Eriksen Translations has a reach that extends throughout New York City and beyond. As a partner to many New York City and State agencies, the company provides translation support for a wide variety of programs that assist immigrants and other vulnerable individuals. Eriksen also works with prominent museums and cultural institutions, nonprofits, and NGOs, as well as clients across diverse sectors such as finance, education, healthcare, and creative services.

VIGDIS ERIKSEN: CHAMPION OF CROSS-CULTURAL COMMUNICATION

A native of Norway and fluent in multiple languages, Vigdis Eriksen leverages her international experience to champion cross-cultural communication. She is an active member of several professional organizations and a staunch advocate for the rights of linguists, notably through her role as a founding board member and chair of Red T, a nonprofit dedicated to the safety of translators and interpreters working in conflict zones.

ABOUT ERIKSEN TRANSLATIONS INC.

Eriksen Translations delivers best-in-class multilingual services in 100+ languages. Founded in downtown Brooklyn in 1986, Eriksen supports clients with a full range of services, including translation, typesetting, web and multimedia localization, transcreation, transcription, voiceover and subtitling, and live Zoom interpreting. Eriksen is certified as a woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the City and State of New York. For more information, visit www.eriksen.com.

