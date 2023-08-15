Eriksen Translations Makes the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 is testament to our team's commitment to our mission and the values that drive our success," says Founder and CEO Vigdis Eriksen. "We're excited to continue this upward trajectory through 2023 and beyond." Tweet this

"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 is testament to our team's commitment to our mission and the values that drive our success," says Founder and CEO Vigdis Eriksen. "Our growth is thanks not only to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Eriksen, but also to the many clients who trust our company with their language needs year after year. We're excited to continue this upward trajectory through 2023 and beyond."

Eriksen recorded a growth rate of 121% over the past three years, achieving the company's goal of continued momentum and responsible, sustainable growth. Recent accolades include recognition from independent market research firm CSA Research, which named Eriksen one of the top 100 LSPs in the world and top 30 LSPs in North America.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ABOUT ERIKSEN TRANSLATIONS INC.

Eriksen Translations delivers best-in-class multilingual services in 100+ languages. Founded in downtown Brooklyn in 1986, Eriksen supports clients worldwide with a full range of services, including translation, typesetting, web and multimedia localization, transcreation, transcription, voiceover and subtitling, and live Zoom interpreting. Eriksen is certified as a woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the City and State of New York. For more information, visit www.eriksen.com.

MORE ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000

ABOUT INC.

