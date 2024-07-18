Eriksen Translations Ranks Among Top Language Services Providers Globally and Regionally in 2024

"We are honored to once again be ranked as a leading LSP by CSA Research," says Vigdis Eriksen, Founder and CEO. "This recognition reflects our team's hard work and dedication to providing high-quality, culturally competent translations." Post this

For 38 years, Eriksen Translations has delivered comprehensive multilingual services to help organizations communicate with domestic and international audiences. Eriksen caters to an array of industries, supporting top companies in finance, insurance, law, healthcare, and education, as well as city and state agencies, nonprofits, NGOs, and prominent museums and cultural institutions.

Eriksen is consistently acknowledged for its sustained growth and leadership within the language services industry. In 2023, Eriksen was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies in America, recognizing the company's growth rate of 121% over the prior three years. Eriksen was named as a Challenger on the 2024 Slator Language Services Provider Index.

"We are honored to once again be ranked as a leading LSP by CSA Research," says Vigdis Eriksen, Founder and CEO. "This recognition reflects our team's hard work and dedication to providing high-quality, culturally competent translations. We are grateful for the continued trust of our clients and remain steadfast in our mission to support effective communication across diverse cultures."

Hélène Pielmeier, CSA Research global market study analyst, recognizes the crucial role of the language services industry in today's global business landscape: "LSPs not only bridge linguistic and cultural gaps but also drive global business growth by enabling effective communication across borders. Our 20th annual ranking of the top LSPs worldwide and by region highlights the leaders who are setting the standard for excellence in the industry."

She adds, "The industry has entered the Post-Localization Era, a period of profound transformation for LSPs. Future growth will stem from language services, enhanced with more NLP insight and by more powerful algorithms, and become core services for a wider range of international content operations. Such offerings help clients expand their global customer engagement and experience."

STUDY METHODOLOGY

CSA Research uses structured and documented methodologies to ensure independent and reliable data-driven research for language service providers, technology vendors, global enterprises, and investors. The rankings of the largest suppliers are based on confirmed revenue from 2023. This is the 20th year CSA Research has studied the language services industry, and the 10th year Eriksen has appeared in the rankings.

Included in CSA Research's global market study is the ranking of the largest language services and translation technology providers in the world, as well as across seven regions.

INFORMATION SOURCES

CSA Research's annual study of the language services and technology market is based on a rigorous methodology that ensures the accuracy and integrity of the data published for this and other reports based on its Global Market Study ("Methodology: Global Market Study (2024)"). Instead of estimating values, the firm uses the exact data provided, verified, and authorized by LSPs and technology vendors for the ranking.

ABOUT ERIKSEN TRANSLATIONS INC.

Eriksen Translations delivers best-in-class multilingual services in 100+ languages. Founded in Brooklyn in 1986, Eriksen supports clients worldwide with a full range of services, including translation, typesetting, web and multimedia localization, transcreation, transcription, voiceover and subtitling, language quality assurance, accessibility services, and live Zoom interpreting. Eriksen is certified as a woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the City and State of New York. For more information, visit https://eriksen.com | @eriksentrans

ABOUT CSA RESEARCH

CSA Research is the premier independent market research company focused on language services and technologies. It provides reliable market research for global organizations to operationalize, benchmark, optimize, and innovate industry best practices in globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation. http://www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research

