Eriksen Translations Recognized in CSA Research's 2025 Listing of Global and Regional Language Services Providers

In the 2025 Listing of Global and Regional LSPs, Eriksen was ranked #64 globally and #19 out of 26 companies ranked in North America. Eriksen has been included in CSA Research's rankings eleven times, reflecting its longstanding role in the language services industry.

"We're honored to be recognized by CSA Research during a time of transformation in our industry," says Vigdis Eriksen, Founder and CEO. "None of this would be possible without the people behind it—our dedicated staff, our expert linguists, and the continued trust of our clients."

Dr. Arle Lommel, senior analyst at CSA Research, comments, "Organizations included in this year's language services and technology market study are helping define what it means to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced language solutions in today's global economy."

He adds, "We're seeing the industry evolve beyond traditional localization. Success now requires natural language processing insight, adaptive technologies, and broader integration with enterprise content operations, what we define as the post-localization era."

About the Research

CSA Research's listing of Global and Regional LSPs (2025) is based on independently verified revenue data and includes both global and regional market leaders across seven regions. The study is the most comprehensive of its kind, involving hundreds of companies of all sizes across the language services and translation technology sector.

Now in its 21st year, the study uses a rigorous, structured methodology that prioritizes data accuracy, consistency, and full transparency. Rather than relying on estimates or publicly available figures, CSA Research collects data directly from providers, confirms its validity through a multi-step process, and publishes findings only with company consent. This approach ensures meaningful comparisons over time and supports a data-driven understanding of the industry's long-term evolution.

To explore the full list of 2025 Global and Regional LSPs and access multi-year data trends, visit CSA Research's Global Market Study Dashboard.

About Eriksen Translations Inc.

Eriksen Translations delivers best-in-class multilingual services in 100+ languages. Founded in Brooklyn in 1986, Eriksen supports clients worldwide with a full range of services, including translation, typesetting, web and multimedia localization, transcreation, transcription, voiceover and subtitling, accessibility services, and interpreting. For more information, visit https://eriksen.com.

About CSA Research

CSA Research is the premier independent market research firm focused on globalization, localization, and language technologies. It provides data-driven insights to help organizations benchmark, optimize, and innovate multilingual content strategies. www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research

Media Contact

Jennifer Murphy, Eriksen Translations Inc., 1 646-460-2428, [email protected], https://eriksen.com

SOURCE Eriksen Translations Inc.