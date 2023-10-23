ERIN - Employee Referral and Internal Mobility Platform - Announces New Integration Engine "ERIN Connect" to streamline HR Tech Stack Integrations

CEO Michael Stafiej commented on the release, stating, "We realized that our customers have a need for a sophisticated yet user-friendly way of integrating ERIN into their existing HR tech stack. ERIN Connect is our answer to this demand." Post this

ERIN CEO Michael Stafiej commented on the release, stating, "Talent acquisition teams view implementing new HR tech as an exhausting experience because of how complicated it can be. We realized that our customers have a need for a sophisticated yet user-friendly way of integrating ERIN into their existing HR tech stack. ERIN Connect is our answer to this demand. It's not just about connecting systems; it's about simplifying processes and empowering Talent Acquisition teams to be able to implement our innovative solution without being held at the mercy of complicated IT hurdles."

Key Features of ERIN Connect:

Universal Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with a vast range of HR software, be it legacy systems or cutting-edge platforms. ERIN Connect is streamlining dozens of ATS and HRIS integrations.

Easily Configured for Customized Setups: A user-centric design ensures even non-technical personnel can set up and manage integrations with minimal effort.

Real-time Data Sync: Ensures data consistency across the entire HR tech stack, eliminating errors and redundancy.

Secure & Compliant: Rigorous security measures in place to safeguard sensitive HR data, aligned with global compliance standards.

With the introduction of ERIN Connect, ERIN continues its tradition of pioneering in the HR tech space, offering innovative solutions focused on improving employee referrals for businesses of all sizes.

Companies looking to boost their employee referrals and embrace the power of employees in their talent acquisition process can explore ERIN and request a demo at erinapp.com

About ERIN: ERIN is the world's leading employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automation and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acquisition. ERIN boasts over 2 million employee-users and was recently named in the Top 100 of Highest Satisfaction Products for 2023.

