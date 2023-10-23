ERIN - Employee Referral and Internal Mobility Platform - Announces New Integration Engine "ERIN Connect" to streamline HR Tech Stack Integrations

ERIN, a top-tier Employee Referral Platform, unveils its innovative integration engine named "ERIN Connect." This new engine is designed to enable businesses to effortlessly integrate ERIN's referral platform into their HR tech stack.
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Employee Referral Platform, ERIN, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art integration engine, ERIN Connect. This game-changing solution has been meticulously crafted to empower companies to seamlessly integrate any part of their HR tech stack with unparalleled ease and speed - allowing them to easily launch ERIN's employee referral platform.
One of the most difficult challenges that companies face is integrating new products with their existing Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and HRIS. ERIN Connect streamlines this complex landscape, offering a centralized hub that effortlessly brings together disparate HR technologies, thereby ensuring consistent data flow and eliminating the challenges of fragmented tech ecosystems. ERIN Connect will allow businesses of all sizes to integrate ERIN's employee referral and internal mobility platform with their entire HR Tech stack in hours instead of weeks.
ERIN CEO Michael Stafiej commented on the release, stating, "Talent acquisition teams view implementing new HR tech as an exhausting experience because of how complicated it can be. We realized that our customers have a need for a sophisticated yet user-friendly way of integrating ERIN into their existing HR tech stack. ERIN Connect is our answer to this demand. It's not just about connecting systems; it's about simplifying processes and empowering Talent Acquisition teams to be able to implement our innovative solution without being held at the mercy of complicated IT hurdles."
Key Features of ERIN Connect:
Universal Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with a vast range of HR software, be it legacy systems or cutting-edge platforms. ERIN Connect is streamlining dozens of ATS and HRIS integrations.
Easily Configured for Customized Setups: A user-centric design ensures even non-technical personnel can set up and manage integrations with minimal effort.
Real-time Data Sync: Ensures data consistency across the entire HR tech stack, eliminating errors and redundancy.
Secure & Compliant: Rigorous security measures in place to safeguard sensitive HR data, aligned with global compliance standards.
With the introduction of ERIN Connect, ERIN continues its tradition of pioneering in the HR tech space, offering innovative solutions focused on improving employee referrals for businesses of all sizes.
Companies looking to boost their employee referrals and embrace the power of employees in their talent acquisition process can explore ERIN and request a demo at erinapp.com
About ERIN: ERIN is the world's leading employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automation and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acquisition. ERIN boasts over 2 million employee-users and was recently named in the Top 100 of Highest Satisfaction Products for 2023.
