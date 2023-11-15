Erin Buddie Promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer at Amerisure Insurance

"Erin's promotion to CHRO recognizes her successful career at Amerisure as well as her value as an executive leader to the organization," said Greg Crabb, Amerisure's president and CEO. Post this

"Erin's promotion to CHRO recognizes her successful career at Amerisure as well as her value as an executive leader to the organization," said Greg Crabb, Amerisure's president and CEO. "Her position is central to our commitment to attract, retain and develop the exceptional employees responsible for delivering on our vision of being an industry-leading specialist, transforming the insurance experience one partnership at a time."

Since joining Amerisure in 2014, Buddie has held roles of increasing responsibility, including senior HR consultant, manager of HR consulting and recruiting, director of HR operations, and assistant vice president of HR. Most recently, she served as the vice president of HR. Prior to joining Amerisure, Buddie held various leadership roles at Cintas Corporation.

Buddie earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology and chemistry from Wayne State University.

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

Marilyn Banes, Amerisure, 248-426-7914, [email protected]

