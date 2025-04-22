Erin Clifford to Release Debut Book, Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony

"True wellness is a deeply personal journey," says Clifford. "In Wellness Reimagined, I invite readers to redefine wellness on their own terms and offer the tools to create a fulfilling, harmonious life tailored to meet their specific needs." Post this

"True wellness is a deeply personal journey," says Clifford. "In Wellness Reimagined, I invite readers to redefine wellness on their own terms and offer the tools to create a fulfilling, harmonious life tailored to meet their specific needs."

Clifford brings a wealth of experience to her work. As a Licensed Professional Counselor in Illinois and a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, she has dedicated her career to helping professionals lead healthier, happier lives. Her holistic approach addresses critical areas such as stress management, sleep, mindfulness, career goals, healthy relationships, and mental well-being. In addition to her wellness coaching certifications, Clifford holds a Juris Doctor from DePaul College of Law and a master's degree in Mental Health Counseling from Northwestern University. As Managing Director at Clifford Law Offices, she has unique insight into the challenges professionals face in high-stress, high-responsibility roles.

Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony

By Erin Clifford

Hardcover | 5.38(w) x 8.38(h) in | 256 pages

ISBN-13: 9781637634189

About Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC, NBC-HWC

Erin Clifford is a Corporate Wellness Consultant and mental health counselor who helps professionals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Combining her mental health, nutrition, and lifestyle management expertise, she offers tailored coaching and seminars on stress management, mindfulness, and overall well-being. Erin holds a Juris Doctor from DePaul College of Law and a master's in Mental Health Counseling from Northwestern University. Her insights have been featured in publications like Shape, U.S. News & World Report, and Prevention magazine.

