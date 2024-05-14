Erin Hamilton, Ed.D., Joins 95 Percent Group as Vice President, Educational Strategy

"Erin is an important addition to our current team's deep expertise, and I am confident that her extensive experience and educational network will help us work with state and district leaders to reach even more schools with our proven solutions for developing proficient readers," Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Erin to our team at 95 Percent Group, a true expert in the science of reading. Her expertise and advocacy are exactly what we need at this crucial time in the literacy movement. Erin is an important addition to our current team's deep expertise, and I am confident that her extensive experience and educational network will help us work with state and district leaders to reach even more schools with our proven solutions for developing proficient readers," said Brad Lindaas, CEO, 95 Percent Group.

Building on her relationships with state education leaders, Hamilton is charged with accelerating awareness and growth of the adoption of 95 Percent Group's proven solutions at the state, district, and regional levels. Her decades of experience in literacy education combined with the decades of proven effectiveness of products in 95 Percent Group's One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ pave the way for ensuring that all U.S. students build the reading skills requisite for success.

Hamilton said, "It is an honor to join the creative and passionate team at 95 Percent Group and to introduce even more educators to our evidence-based, science of reading aligned solutions. With nationwide momentum for the science of reading, 95 Percent Group is the professional learning and literacy solution go-to every state needs to support districts in building literacy skills effectively, efficiently, and joyfully across all tiers of instruction. The future of a functioning, purposeful society depends upon getting this right."

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using an approach that is based in structured literacy, the company's One95™ Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit www.95percentgroup.com.

