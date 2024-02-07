ERIN Introduces Innovative No-Login Employee Referral Feature, Enhancing the ERIN Employee Referral Platform

"The launch of the No-Login Employee Referral feature creates a frictionless experience for end users that want to submit their contact as a candidate for any open position," said Michael Stafiej, CEO of ERIN. Post this

"The launch of the No-Login Employee Referral feature creates a frictionless experience for end users that want to submit their contact as a candidate for any open position," said Michael Stafiej , CEO of ERIN. "Our goal has always been to make employee referrals effortless and more inclusive. This new feature aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and user-friendly experience. This design will allow businesses in every industry to better engage non-desk employees."

The feature is included in the ERIN 5.0 release schedule for Q2 2024, but is available earlier to existing customers as a Beta feature. Key Benefits of the No-Login Employee Referral Feature:

Ease of Use: Employees can now refer candidates with a simple text message, Microsoft Teams chat, or a slack message.

Increased Engagement: This streamlined process encourages more employees to participate in the referral program and is specifically designed to engage non-desk employees such as nurses and manufacturing employees.

Automated Tracking: Candidates submitted through this feature are managed in the existing ATS by the talent acquisition team, automatically tracking what position they are transfered to.

Secure and Compliant: Despite the simplified process, ERIN maintains an enterprise standard for data security and compliance.

For more information about the upcoming ERIN 5.0 release, featuring No-Login Referrals, AI Search, and more, please visit https://erinapp.com/platform/erin-5

About ERIN:

ERIN Technologies, Inc. is a leading employee referral platform that supports over 2 million employees participating in employee referrals in over 100 countries. ERIN's platform enables businesses to fully-automate employee referrals and provides an engaging experience allowing employees to make referrals in less than 30-seconds using the mobile app or web browser. ERIN is based in Pittsburgh, PA and was founded in 2018. To learn more about ERIN and how their platform helps businesses boost employee referral hires, visit erinapp.com.

Media Contact

Emil Ihnat, ERIN Technologies, Inc., 1-833-374-6277, marketing@erinapp.com, https://erinapp.com

