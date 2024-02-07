ERIN Introduces Innovative No-Login Employee Referral Feature, Enhancing the ERIN Employee Referral Platform

ERIN, a leading provider of employee referral technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest feature: No-Login Employee Referrals via text message, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. This streamlined process encourages more employees to participate in the referral program and is specifically designed to engage non-desk employees such as nurses and manufacturing employees.
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERIN, a leading provider of employee referral technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest feature: No-Login Employee Referrals via text message, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. This revolutionary addition to the ERIN 5 platform makes the referral process more accessible and efficient for all ERIN customers.
By making employee referral programs easier to participate in, the No-Login Employee Referral feature simplifies the process for current employees to refer candidates by allowing submissions via text message, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. This innovative approach ensures that all employees can easily participate in the referral program. Referrals submitted through the No-Login experience are fully-tracked through ERIN's automation and integrations with the existing HR Tech stack. Recruiters can manage these candidates without changing existing workflows or updating their processes.
- "The launch of the No-Login Employee Referral feature creates a frictionless experience for end users that want to submit their contact as a candidate for any open position," said Michael Stafiej, CEO of ERIN. "Our goal has always been to make employee referrals effortless and more inclusive. This new feature aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and user-friendly experience. This design will allow businesses in every industry to better engage non-desk employees."
The feature is included in the ERIN 5.0 release schedule for Q2 2024, but is available earlier to existing customers as a Beta feature. Key Benefits of the No-Login Employee Referral Feature:
Ease of Use: Employees can now refer candidates with a simple text message, Microsoft Teams chat, or a slack message.
Increased Engagement: This streamlined process encourages more employees to participate in the referral program and is specifically designed to engage non-desk employees such as nurses and manufacturing employees.
Automated Tracking: Candidates submitted through this feature are managed in the existing ATS by the talent acquisition team, automatically tracking what position they are transfered to.
Secure and Compliant: Despite the simplified process, ERIN maintains an enterprise standard for data security and compliance.
For more information about the upcoming ERIN 5.0 release, featuring No-Login Referrals, AI Search, and more, please visit https://erinapp.com/platform/erin-5
About ERIN:
ERIN Technologies, Inc. is a leading employee referral platform that supports over 2 million employees participating in employee referrals in over 100 countries. ERIN's platform enables businesses to fully-automate employee referrals and provides an engaging experience allowing employees to make referrals in less than 30-seconds using the mobile app or web browser. ERIN is based in Pittsburgh, PA and was founded in 2018. To learn more about ERIN and how their platform helps businesses boost employee referral hires, visit erinapp.com.
