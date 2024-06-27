ERIN Launches Cutting-Edge Employee Recognition Platform to Boost Employee Retention & Company Culture

"ERIN has over 2 million end-user employees currently making referrals to open positions. Now, those employees can engage with the company, their managers, and their peers to recognize the great achievements of every employee." – Michael Stafiej, CEO, ERIN Post this

ERIN's Employee Recognition Software is fully integrated with existing HR tech stacks, gamifying and automating the employee recognition experience while reducing administrative overhead. The platform offers a comprehensive solution that includes peer-to-peer recognition, automated rewards, custom badges, and nomination features designed to create a seamless and engaging recognition experience.

Michael Stafiej, CEO of ERIN, commented on the launch: "With our new Employee Recognition Platform, we are taking a significant step towards addressing the entire employee life cycle: starting with recruitment, continuing with internal career progression, and now maximizing retention. ERIN has over 2 million end-user employees currently making referrals to open positions. Now, those employees can engage with the company, their managers, and their peers to recognize the great achievements of every employee." Michael continued, "The Employee Recognition Platform is not only effective in driving retention, but it's also fun! Our beta users saw significant daily active users, and that usage directly impacted the number of participants in their existing employee referral efforts."

Unlock Employee Recognition

With ERIN's Employee Recognition Platform, organizations can seamlessly integrate peer-to-peer recognition and automated rewards to foster a positive and interactive workplace environment. Key features of the platform include:

Fully Automated System: Streamline the entire recognition process with automation.

Peer-to-Peer Recognition: Employees can interact and recognize each other's efforts.

Custom Badges: Personalize badges to celebrate specific achievements and milestones.

Nominations: Enable employees to nominate their peers for special recognition and rewards.

Rewards: Access a wide range of gift cards and swag to reward exceptional contributions.

Recognition Meets Gamification

The platform introduces gamification elements to enhance employee engagement and motivation. Automated rewards, including gift cards and company swag, make recognition fun and meaningful. The system also supports employee bonuses, making it easy for employees to track the status of their recognition and rewards.

Increase Employee Retention

ERIN's Employee Recognition Platform is a customizable tool that boosts company culture by fostering positivity, enhancing engagement, encouraging peer interaction, and reinforcing organizational goals. By recognizing and rewarding employees' contributions, organizations can significantly increase employee morale, job satisfaction, and retention rates.

Referrals, Internal Mobility, and Recognition in One Platform

ERIN's technology is the backbone of employee referral and internal mobility programs worldwide. The new Recognition product works seamlessly with the entire ERIN platform.

About ERIN

ERIN Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of employee referral and recognition platforms that support over 2 million employees in over 100 countries. ERIN's platforms enable businesses to automate employee referrals and recognition, providing an engaging experience that enhances employee satisfaction and retention. Founded in 2018 and based in Pittsburgh, PA, ERIN continues to innovate and deliver solutions that help businesses build strong, positive workplace cultures. To learn more about ERIN and its new Employee Recognition Platform, visit https://erinapp.com/platform/employee-recognition.

