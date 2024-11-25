ERIN Launches 'Sloths for Sloths' to Fill CEO's Office with Holiday Toys for Pittsburgh's Underprivileged Youth

Employee referral software platform ERIN has announced 'Sloths for Sloths' — a holiday toy drive hosted in collaboration with Hall of Fame running back Jerome "The Bus" Bettis.
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pittsburgh-based employee referral software platform ERIN is getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of Sloths for Sloths — a holiday toy drive hosted in collaboration with Hall of Fame running back Jerome "The Bus" Bettis. Through an Amazon storefront set up specifically for this purpose, the ERIN team hopes to fill CEO Mike Stafiej's office with toys for kids of all ages.
"ERIN's notorious symbol is Sammy the Sloth, so we've aptly named this effort after our company's kid-friendly mascot," said Stafiej. "It's our hope that every single underprivileged child in Pittsburgh will be greeted on Christmas morning with a toy that brightens their holiday. We're proud to be taking initiative on their behalf, and hope for great success so we can continue this new tradition for years to come."
Since 1997, Bettis and his The Bus Stops Here Foundation have been supporting Pittsburgh's underprivileged inner-city youth through education, sports, technology and recreational opportunities. ERIN is proud to partner with such a valuable organization this holiday season to bring joy to the city's youth.
Here's how the program works:
- Order a toy from the company's Amazon storefront, or select a toy that you know a lucky child will love.
- Ship it to the ERIN headquarters at 600 River Avenue, Suite 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, c/o CEO Mike Stafiej.
- Email proof of your purchase to [email protected].
For every proof of a toy purchased, ERIN will match with another toy donation of up to $500 and add a stuffed Sammy the Sloth as a bonus gift. The Sloths for Sloths toy drive will end on December 13, after which all donated toys will be delivered to The Bus Stops Here Foundation for delivery to the kids of Pittsburgh.
For additional information, visit https://erinapp.com/toys. To hear more about Sloths for Sloths directly from CEO Mike Stafiej, watch this episode of The HR Morning Show.
Media Contact
Evan White, ERIN, 509.995.9105, [email protected], https://erinapp.com
SOURCE ERIN
