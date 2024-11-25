ERIN Launches 'Sloths for Sloths' to Fill CEO's Office with Holiday Toys for Pittsburgh's Underprivileged Youth

"There are two things that people will always support — giving toys to children for the holidays, and Jerome "The Bus" Bettis. At ERIN, we're supporting a holiday toy drive with The Bus, and trying to fill a bus with toys." – ERIN CEO Mike Stafiej Post this

Since 1997, Bettis and his The Bus Stops Here Foundation have been supporting Pittsburgh's underprivileged inner-city youth through education, sports, technology and recreational opportunities. ERIN is proud to partner with such a valuable organization this holiday season to bring joy to the city's youth.

Here's how the program works:

Order a toy from the company's Amazon storefront, or select a toy that you know a lucky child will love.

Ship it to the ERIN headquarters at 600 River Avenue, Suite 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, c/o CEO Mike Stafiej .

15212, c/o CEO . Email proof of your purchase to [email protected] .

For every proof of a toy purchased, ERIN will match with another toy donation of up to $500 and add a stuffed Sammy the Sloth as a bonus gift. The Sloths for Sloths toy drive will end on December 13, after which all donated toys will be delivered to The Bus Stops Here Foundation for delivery to the kids of Pittsburgh.

For additional information, visit https://erinapp.com/toys. To hear more about Sloths for Sloths directly from CEO Mike Stafiej, watch this episode of The HR Morning Show.

