ERIN Wins 2024 HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory

"For over a decade, research has shown that employee referrals deliver high-quality candidates. Yet many companies struggle to operationalize that process, often taking a more ad hoc approach," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "ERIN is a solution that helps employers automate employee referrals and create more predictable hiring pipelines. One client is seeing an average of 13,000 referrals a month over a two-year period, which is simply incredible."

Implementing an effective employee referral program like ERIN can significantly enhance the ROI of recruitment efforts. By reducing recruitment and turnover costs, companies can achieve a more efficient, cost-effective hiring process and foster a more stable and engaged workforce.

Creating a robust employee referral culture has numerous benefits:

Improved Quality of Hires: Referrals often lead to qualified candidates and an excellent cultural fit.

Faster Hiring Process: Leveraging your employees' networks can significantly speed up hiring.

Reduced Hiring Costs: Referrals can lessen the need for expensive recruitment methods.

Enhanced Employee Engagement: Employees feeling involved and valued in the recruitment process enhances overall engagement and job satisfaction.

"Recent economic instability has made it incredibly difficult for companies to source and hire talent, making it more important than ever for companies to take advantage of their employees as recruiters," said Michael Safiej, CEO at ERIN. "Being included on this great list of HR technology companies is a monumental achievement for the team at ERIN, and I'm incredibly proud of the hard work that our team here at ERIN has done to make this platform what it is today."

To learn more about how ERIN can engage your employees and minimize the time needed to manage your referral program, go to https://erinapp.com/demo.

About ERIN

ERIN Technologies, Inc. is a leading employee referral platform that supports over 2 million employees participating in employee referrals in over 100 countries. ERIN's platform enables businesses to fully automate employee referrals and provides an engaging experience, allowing employees to make referrals in less than 30 seconds using the mobile app or web browser. Founded in 2018, ERIN is based in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more about ERIN and how its platform helps businesses boost employee referral hires, visit http://www.erinapp.com.

About Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a modern, independent analyst firm dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in talent, learning, and HR through practical research and a hands-on approach. By providing compelling research and actionable insights, the team enables HR, learning, and talent leaders to deliver more value to the business. More than 10,000 businesses have been positively impacted by their work. Additionally, through research, content, advisory, and events, the team partners to support the needs of market-leading solution providers with compelling, action-oriented insights.

