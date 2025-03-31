Erin's Law Foundation: Spearheading Child Abuse Prevention Across 38 States, Empowering a Safer Future for America's Children

As we commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, Erin's Law Foundation stands as a beacon of hope and action. Our commitment to creating a world where all children grow up free from abuse aligns perfectly with the goals of this national observance. Post this

As we approach April 2025, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the importance of Chicago-based Erin's Law Foundation in safeguarding our children has never been more critical. Founded by Erin Merryn, a survivor and tireless advocate, this organization is at the forefront of preventing child sexual abuse through education and empowerment.

Erin's Law Foundation, established in 2022, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on providing free prevention curriculum and resources to educate and empower children and adults on the prevention and healing of child sexual abuse. In honor of April Child Abuse Preventtion month and the culmination off two and a half years of work, Erin's Law Foundation will launch its PHd - written, researched - based curriculum that is free and accessible t0 all school districts.

Erin's Law Foundation is not just an organization; it's a movement. It represents the power of one survivor's voice to create systemic change and protect countless children. As we face the challenges of our time, supporting Erin's Law Foundation is an investment in a safer, healthier future for all children.

Erin's Law Foundation is the culmination of Erin's strategic, long term vision to prevent child abuse and support and empower survivors. Erin's work first began in 2012 with Erin's Law - a legislative triumph - has been passed in 38 states as well as Kerala, India, and Ontario, Canada, requiring public schools to implement prevention-oriented child sexual abuse programs.

While Erin's Law mandates education in schools, Erin's Law Foundation works to create and distribute free curriculum, support survivors through camps and scholarships, and expand prevention efforts globally.

This legislation is a testament to Erin Merryn's unwavering commitment to giving children the voice she never had when she was threatened into silence by her abuser when she was 6 -8 years old by a neighbor. When her parents moved the family, the abuse perpetuated from 11 – 13 years old by an older male cousin who lived nearby. She was threatened to remain silent, but chronicled the years of abuse in her personal diary as the only means of coping with the pain. Both initiatives serve different purposes in the fight against child sexual abuse.

Child abuse remains a pervasive issue, with approximately one in ten children experiencing sexual abuse before the age of 18. This statistic underscores the urgent need for comprehensive prevention strategies. Erin's Law Foundation addresses this crisis head-on by providing free prevention curriculum and resources for schools and community organizations nationwide.

The key to Erin's Law child abuse prevention program lies in four initiatives:

Free K-12 Curriculum: The foundation is developing a comprehensive, age-appropriate curriculum on personal body safety, available at no cost to schools and organizations. This addresses the critical need for accessible education materials, especially in light of budget constraints faced by many school districts.

Scholarships for Survivors: By offering college scholarships to child abuse survivors, the foundation is investing in the futures of those who have overcome trauma.

Healing Camps and Retreats: The organization is creating camps for abused children and survivor retreats, providing essential support and community for those affected by abuse.

Global Reach: With plans to translate materials into multiple languages, Erin's Law Foundation is poised to make a worldwide impact.

Erin's Law Foundation matters now more than ever. In the wake of recent global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and especially the rise in social media use, children have faced increased vulnerability to sexual abuse. Research consistently shows that children who receive body safety education are more likely to disclose abuse and seek help. Erin's Law Foundation's curriculum empowers children with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves and speak up when necessary. The Foundation's work is crucial for several reasons:

Rising Abuse Rates: With more children spending time online and potentially isolated from support systems, the risk of abuse has escalated.

Educational Gaps: School closures and disruptions have highlighted the need for consistent, accessible prevention education.

Mental Health Crisis: The foundation's focus on survivor support addresses the growing mental health challenges faced by abuse victims.

Economic Pressures: As families face financial strain, free resources like those provided by Erin's Law Foundation are more valuable than ever.

"As we commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, Erin's Law Foundation stands as a beacon of hope and action. Our commitment to creating a world where all children grow up free from abuse aligns perfectly with the goals of this national observance," says Erin Merryn.

Erin's Law Foundation cannot achieve its mission alone. The organization relies on community support and donations to create and distribute its life-saving curriculum and programs. By supporting the foundation, individuals can play a direct role in preventing child abuse and supporting survivors.

For more information on how to support Erin's Law Foundation or access its resources, visit erinslawfoundation.org.

About Erin's Law Foundation:

Erin's Law Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse through education and empowerment. Founded by abuse survivor and advocate Erin Merryn, the foundation works to implement Erin's Law across the United States and provides a free prevention curriculum to schools and organizations worldwide.

ERIN Merryn: A Champion for Child Exploitation Awareness

Now 40-years old, Erin Merryn turned personal tragedy into triumph as a result of repeated childhood abuse since the age of six. After years of lobbying to persuade all 50 states to pass Erin's Law which mandates that all public schools use age-appropriate curricula to teach students how to tell on anyone who touches or attempts to touch their private parts, 38 states have enacted the law. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Glamour Magazine named her Woman of the Year in 2012, followed by People Magazine naming her one of 15 women changing the world, along with Oprah. She has appeared on numerous TV shows including: GMA, Oprah, CNN, the Today Show, Fox, Katie Couric, Nightline, TLC, OWN, MSNBC, People Magazine, Time Magazine, Glamour, USA Today, NY Times and dozens more local media. She lives in Chicago and has four children.

In addition to her tireless lobbying efforts, she wrote three books (Living for Today; An Unimaginable Act), including a memoir, Stolen Innocence: Triumphing over a Childhood Broken by Abuse.

About Erin's Law Foundation:

Erin's Law Foundation, established in 2022, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on providing free prevention curriculum and resources to educate and empower children and adults on the prevention and healing of child sexual abuse. In contrast, Erin's Law is legislation that has been passed in 38 states as of January 2023, requiring public schools to implement prevention-oriented child sexual abuse programs. While Erin's Law mandates education in schools, Erin's Law Foundation works to create and distribute free curriculum, support survivors through camps and scholarships, and expand prevention efforts globally1. Both initiatives were inspired by Erin Merryn, a childhood sexual assault survivor and activist, but serve different purposes in the fight against child sexual abuse.

