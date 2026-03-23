Eris Law Group Founded By Former Geller Law Group Attorneys Alice Ahearn, Amanda Plant, & Chandra Sheppard

"We created this firm to deliver high-quality legal services with pricing transparency, so families can make informed decisions during already challenging times," said Alice Ahearn, founding partner at Eris Law Group. Post this

"Our clients deserve to know what legal representation will cost before they commit," said Alice Ahearn, founding partner at Eris Law Group. "We created this firm to deliver high-quality legal services with pricing transparency, so families can make informed decisions during already challenging times."

Based in Alexandria, Eris Law Group serves clients throughout Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties, as well as Washington, D.C. The firm's practice areas include family law and divorce, collaborative divorce and mediation services, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, estate planning and trust administration, and appellate representation in civil and family law matters.

"Too many people avoid seeking legal counsel because they fear hidden costs," noted Amanda Plant. "Our model eliminates that barrier while maintaining the highest professional standards."

The firm's transparent fee structure and client-centered approach set it apart in a legal market where billing uncertainty remains a frequent concern.

About Eris Law Group

Eris Law Group is a law firm located in Alexandria, Virginia, providing representation in family law and divorce, child custody and support matters, estate planning, wills and trusts, and civil appeals. The firm offers transparent pricing and personalized legal counsel to individuals and families across Virginia and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.erislawgroup.com or call (703) 424-9675.

Media Contact

Alice Ahearn, Eris Law Group, PLLC, 1 (703) 424-9675, [email protected]

SOURCE Eris Law Group, PLLC