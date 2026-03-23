Eris Law Group Founded By Former Geller Law Group Attorneys Alice Ahearn, Amanda Plant, & Chandra Sheppard

New Alexandria-based law firm offers transparent pricing for family law, divorce, child custody, estate planning, trusts, and civil appeals in Virginia and Washington, D.C.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eris Law Group, founded by experienced attorneys Alice Ahearn, Amanda Plant, and Chandra Sheppard, has launched to provide transparent, upfront pricing and personalized legal counsel for individuals and families across Virginia and Washington, D.C. The founders previously practiced at Geller Law Group and created Eris Law Group to address a common client frustration: unpredictable legal costs and complex billing structures. Joining them is associate attorney Samantha Lebling, forming a team focused on clear communication and practical guidance through major life transitions.
The founding partners were committed to creating a law practice where clients can understand costs before moving forward, without sacrificing the quality of representation. Eris Law Group provides clear, upfront pricing and personalized counsel for individuals and families navigating life's most significant transitions, including divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, property settlement agreements, estate planning, wills, trusts, and civil appeals.
"Our clients deserve to know what legal representation will cost before they commit," said Alice Ahearn, founding partner at Eris Law Group. "We created this firm to deliver high-quality legal services with pricing transparency, so families can make informed decisions during already challenging times."
Based in Alexandria, Eris Law Group serves clients throughout Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties, as well as Washington, D.C. The firm's practice areas include family law and divorce, collaborative divorce and mediation services, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, estate planning and trust administration, and appellate representation in civil and family law matters.
"Too many people avoid seeking legal counsel because they fear hidden costs," noted Amanda Plant. "Our model eliminates that barrier while maintaining the highest professional standards."
The firm's transparent fee structure and client-centered approach set it apart in a legal market where billing uncertainty remains a frequent concern.
About Eris Law Group
Eris Law Group is a law firm located in Alexandria, Virginia, providing representation in family law and divorce, child custody and support matters, estate planning, wills and trusts, and civil appeals. The firm offers transparent pricing and personalized legal counsel to individuals and families across Virginia and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.erislawgroup.com or call (703) 424-9675.
Media Contact
Alice Ahearn, Eris Law Group, PLLC, 1 (703) 424-9675, [email protected]
SOURCE Eris Law Group, PLLC
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