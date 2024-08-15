Ernie Els Pet Products Joins with HABRI to Champion Research on Autism and the Human-Animal Bond

"HABRI is grateful for the support of Ernie Els Pet Products, a company with a clear mission to empower pet owners to become champions for change and strengthen the human-animal bond," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. Post this

Research shows that pets can have a profound benefit for children with autism, including increased social interaction and improved social skills and behaviors. A HABRI-funded study also found significantly improved family harmony for families with a child with autism that had a dog compared to those without.*

"HABRI is grateful for the support of Ernie Els Pet Products, a company with a clear mission to empower pet owners to become champions for change and strengthen the human-animal bond," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI.

About Ernie Els Pet Products

Ernie Els Pet Products offers pet owners a way to treat their pets while supporting a meaningful cause. Thoughtfully crafted pet products help support the autism community and encourage inclusivity through a direct partnership with the Els for Autism Foundation®. Discover more at https://ernieelspetproducts.com/.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org

