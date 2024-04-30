Ernst & Young Announces Jake Brander Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist 2024

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has selected Jake Brander as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. This is the second time Mr. Brander has had the honor to be a part of this prestigious award nomination

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has selected Jake Brander as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. This is the second time Mr. Brander has had the honor to be a part of this prestigious award nomination. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for industry leaders who disrupt markets, transform business sectors and have a significant impact. Over the previous forty years, the program has acknowledged the enterprising entrepreneurs with grand ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

This recognition reaffirms Brander's exceptional leadership and vision in the business world. His relentless dedication to driving innovation and creating value has once again caught the attention of industry experts and peers alike.

Each candidate was evaluated and selected as finalist by an independent panel of judges from all over the country. Each candidate was assessed based on their ability to build long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes & honors a variety of business leaders for their ingenuity, drive, and fearless spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to accelerate its growth; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 7th during a commemorative celebration which grants them as lifetime members of an esteemed group of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners then move on to be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Brander Group Inc.

Brander Group Inc. is a distinguished consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in network infrastructure, IT & cloud solutions. With a strong focus on professional consulting services & brokerage, Brander Group excels in designing, implementing, and optimizing network architectures tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY's mission is to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

