eroe™ Adds Function to Your Top Drawer with Patented, Performance-Driven Lingerie

Inspired by founder Tiana Ravden's journey—through working with iconic fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Lucky Brand to sharing clothes with her sister and finding ways to extend the time between dry cleanings—eroe seamlessly blends performance-driven innovation with fashion-forward design, all while keeping sustainability at its core.

For nearly a decade, Ravden thoughtfully engineered The Original eroe bra with high-performance, eco-conscious materials to solve one of the most persistent and frustrating issues in fashion: sweat stains that sabotage outfits and undermine confidence.

"For years, I found myself planning outfits around the fear of sweat stains—constantly layering, avoiding certain fabrics, and feeling distracted by discomfort. That daily frustration was the spark for eroe," said Ravden. "I wanted to create something that didn't just solve a problem but redefined what women could expect from their lingerie. eroe is about giving women the freedom to dress with confidence, knowing they're protected and supported by design that's both beautiful and intentional. It's functional fashion that empowers women to move through their day with ease, style, and zero compromises."

As women invest more in high-end pieces—and as the global secondhand clothing market continues to surge—protecting what we wear has never been more important. The resale market is growing 15 times faster than traditional retail, with secondhand apparel expected to make up 10% of the global apparel market by 2024 and increase by 127% by 2026. Whether it's a vintage silk blouse or a splurge-worthy dress, eroe helps extend the life of beloved clothing, offering protection that keeps garments in pristine condition.

Crafted with a body-inclusive fit, the brand's mission is to empower women to dress boldly and move confidently, with intimate items that support their lifestyle without sacrificing style, sustainability, or self-expression.

"In a world where women are constantly asked to choose between beauty and function, eroe insists on both," said Chazen. "We're redefining what belongs in your lingerie drawer, one beautiful innovation at a time."

The Fits Everyone Thong ($16) rounds out the initial launch—a versatile, barely-there essential with a secure coverage gusset that pairs perfectly with the bra to create a foundation built on form and function.

Product Highlights:

The Original eroe Bra: Patented design with underarm pads that discreetly protect garments from sweat stains and smells.

Fits Everyone Thong: Lightweight, barely-there feel with moisture-wicking material, designed for comfort and versatility.

Sustainable Materials: Eco-conscious fabrics designed with durability and mindfulness in mind.

Body-Inclusive Sizing: Developed to fit and flatter a range of body types and skin tones.

About eroe™

Founded by fashion industry veteran Tiana Ravden, eroe is the first lingerie brand to pair patented moisture-control technology with timeless, fashion-forward design. With a mission to empower women through innovative, inclusive, and sustainable solutions, eroe delivers lingerie that protects your clothes, elevates your confidence, and supports your every move.

