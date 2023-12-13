ERP Technology Partners Fortifies Tech Leadership with Strategic Acquisition of ValidDatum, Inc.

"The integration and application of ValidDatum's cutting edge technologies with our existing leadership in the enterprise application space will bring an unprecedented level of service execution and overall solution value to our clients." Post this

As part of the acquisition, ERP Technology Partners and ValidDatum are set to promptly roll out advanced data management services through its existing channels, introducing an integrated suite of products and services to a market ripe for a revolution in customer expectation and results.

"The opportunity to bring together the 'A-Team' of technology leaders and visionaries, along with ground-breaking technology, strategic vision, and ability to execute," states Potts, "sits at the heart of ERP Technology Partner's strategy to revolutionize digital transformation."

About ERP Technology Partners

ERP Technology Partners excels in unleashing the full potential of enterprise software transformations. Our leadership team boasts decades of industry experience, from "Big 5" firms to boutique consultancies, all united by a shared passion. We craft tailored, cost-effective execution plans to help our clients succeed in their ERP and digital transformation initiatives.

Focused on oil & gas, utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing & distribution, engineering & construction management, and services industries, our expert team offers a direct, transparent alternative to traditional consulting.

To learn more about ERP Technology Partners, visit www.erp-technology.com

About ValidDatum

ValidDatum is a data management and security consultancy. Building on decades of collective experience in designing and implementing data management, privacy, security, certification and compliance, our team focuses on creating the future of data while helping you manage the today. We offer a range of services for enterprises, charities, and agencies of all sizes.

To learn more about ValidDatum, visit www.validdatum.com.

