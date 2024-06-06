ERPA Announces Partnership with Workday to Serve Higher Education Market

ERPA expands its relationship with Workday to include full deployment services across the Workday platform

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERPA, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, to serve the higher education market with implementation services.

With a well-established production services practice, ERPA now joins the Workday partner ecosystem, expanding the scope of its offerings to include initial Workday implementation for medium enterprise higher education institutions. Overall, this comprehensive support offering positions ERPA as a trusted partner for organizations navigating their Workday journey, whether they are just starting out or looking to enhance and maintain their existing systems.

"Through our expanded partnership with Workday, ERPA combines over 20 years of experience serving higher education institutions with the Workday platform and cutting-edge solutions to meet the distinct challenges of colleges and universities," said Houman Immen, Executive VP of ERPA's Workday practice. "With our extensive understanding of the evolving needs of higher education administration, staff and students, ERPA is well-positioned to shepherd institutions through the entire Workday journey, from initial planning and design to deployment and continuous support."

ERPA brings decades of experience in delivering transformative technology solutions to higher education clients across North America. As a Workday implementation partner, ERPA will offer deployment services tailored to the needs of medium enterprise higher education institutions, including:

Workday Human Capital Management (HCM): A unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

Workday Financial Management: Unifies a full range of core financial capabilities to help provide organizations with the real-time insight, agility, and efficiency required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

Workday Student: Manages student lifecycle processes, from admissions to graduation, to foster student success, and institutional effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to embark on this expanded partnership with Workday, a recognized leader in cloud-based enterprise solutions," said Srikanth Gaddam, CEO of ERPA. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to empower medium enterprise higher education institutions with the tools and support they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

"We are pleased to welcome ERPA to Workday's Partner Program," said Webb Armentrout, vice president of partner management at Workday. "ERPA is well known for its commitment to delivering comprehensive, tailored solutions to higher education institutions seeking to streamline their operations and enhance their capabilities. As a Workday partner, ERPA will use their expertise to help higher education institutions optimize and accelerate their transformation journeys with Workday."

About ERPA

Founded in 1999, ERPA is a leader in enterprise application managed services, cloud hosting, and consulting services. As a Workday Services Partner and Extend Partner, ERPA specializes in optimizing Workday investments through managed services, integrations, support, and deployments. With named resources and warrantied work, ERPA provides worry-free solutions to maximize Workday's potential for customers.

