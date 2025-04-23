ERPA Extends Workday Service Offering to Serve State and Local Government Market

ERPA expands its market offering of full deployment services across the Workday platform
DUBLIN, Ohio, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERPA, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its Workday service offerings to include the state and local government market with implementation services.
Already part of the Workday partner ecosystem offering implementation services for medium enterprise higher education institutions, ERPA is expanding the scope of its implementation offerings to include medium enterprise local government and special district institutions. Its comprehensive support offering positions ERPA as a trusted partner for state and local government and higher education (SLED) organizations navigating their Workday journey.
"Expanding our Workday implementation services to state and local government is a natural evolution of ERPA's commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge enterprise solutions," said Houman Immen, Executive VP of ERPA's Workday practice. "Our deep expertise with Workday and proven success in higher education implementations position us to deliver exceptional value to SLED organizations as they modernize their systems and optimize operations."
ERPA brings decades of experience in delivering transformative technology solutions to state and local government clients across North America. As a Workday implementation partner, ERPA will offer deployment services tailored to the needs of medium enterprise government institutions, including Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management.
"At ERPA, we are committed to helping organizations leverage technology to drive efficiency and innovation," said Srikanth Gaddam, CEO of ERPA. "Expanding our Workday implementation services to state and local government reflects our dedication to delivering transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the public sector. With our deep expertise and customer-first approach, we are well positioned to empower SLED organizations on their Workday journey."
About ERPA
Founded in 1999, ERPA is a leader in enterprise application managed services, cloud hosting, and consulting services. As a Workday Services Partner, ERPA specializes in optimizing Workday investments through managed services, integrations, support, and deployments. With named resources and warrantied work, ERPA provides worry-free solutions to maximize Workday's potential for customers.
