ERPA Extends Workday Service Offering to Serve State and Local Government Market

"Expanding our Workday implementation services to state and local government is a natural evolution of ERPA's commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge enterprise solutions," said Houman Immen, Executive VP of ERPA's Workday practice. "Our deep expertise with Workday and proven success in higher education implementations position us to deliver exceptional value to SLED organizations as they modernize their systems and optimize operations."

ERPA brings decades of experience in delivering transformative technology solutions to state and local government clients across North America. As a Workday implementation partner, ERPA will offer deployment services tailored to the needs of medium enterprise government institutions, including Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management.

"At ERPA, we are committed to helping organizations leverage technology to drive efficiency and innovation," said Srikanth Gaddam, CEO of ERPA. "Expanding our Workday implementation services to state and local government reflects our dedication to delivering transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the public sector. With our deep expertise and customer-first approach, we are well positioned to empower SLED organizations on their Workday journey."

About ERPA

Founded in 1999, ERPA is a leader in enterprise application managed services, cloud hosting, and consulting services. As a Workday Services Partner, ERPA specializes in optimizing Workday investments through managed services, integrations, support, and deployments. With named resources and warrantied work, ERPA provides worry-free solutions to maximize Workday's potential for customers.

